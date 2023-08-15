Back

Beach Rd woman finds 'urine-like liquid' at doorstep after confronting rowdy men at void deck

She had seen them drinking alcohol at the void deck on a number of occasions.

Daniel Seow | August 15, 2023, 02:26 PM

Events

Telegram WhatsappA confrontation between a Beach Road resident and a group of men singing at her HDB block's void deck reportedly resulted in retaliation.

The resident claimed that a bag of unknown liquid which smelled "like urine" was left outside her door.

The resident, Lili (transliterated from Chinese) shared with Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that the unpleasant incident happened on July 8, but added that the men have been making nuisance at the void deck of Block 6 Beach Road since last year.

Would sing loudly, blast music at night regularly

Lili said that on a near-daily basis, the group of men would gather at the void deck for their singing sessions.

They would sing songs till 10 plus or later, sometimes whooping at the top of their lungs, while a speaker was used to blast loud music.

As such, Lili complained that it affected her sleep.

The same group allegedly made noise during the day as well, which would disrupt her concentration when she was working from home.

She had previously seen the men drinking alcohol below the block, with a few middle-aged women joining them on occasion.

Lili said that she had confronted them on a number of occasions, asking them to lower their volume, but they allegedly used foul language in reply and gave her death threats.

Window louvre smashed, 'urine' left at door

The situation escalated on Aug. 8 after she butted heads with the group of men once more.

One of the men allegedly came up to her flat, yelled loudly in front of her door, and knocked on the door and window forcefully, damaging her window louvre in the process.

She later found another souvenir from his visit.

"He deposited a bag filled with an unknown liquid outside my door. Some of it leaked out and it smelled like urine," Lili said.

After the incident, she immediately lodged a police report.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Drunk people seen making a nuisance in the area

Another resident confirmed with Shin Min that she and her husband often heard noises coming from the void deck late at night, although it had not affected her sleep.

A nearby store owner also said that they noticed drunk people frequently loitering in the area.

They were seen shouting, spitting, urinating, and defecating in public areas.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.

Old school kopitiam-themed eatery at Tanjong Pagar has coconut coffee, curry fishballs & more

Back to the 1980s.

August 15, 2023, 04:41 PM

Hougang Hainanese Village Centre closing for 3 months for renovations from Sep. 1-Nov. 30

Nearest hawker centre at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre.

August 15, 2023, 03:25 PM

They had 'right to live': High Court judge on 14-year jail term for dad who killed his twins at Greenridge Crescent canal

The judge said it'd be an "absurd outcome" and "morally unjust" if the law didn't punish Yap adequately, even though he was suffering from major depressive disorder.

August 15, 2023, 02:02 PM

Migrant workers vital to S'pore economy, govt improving work & living conditions, but society also plays a part in helping them integrate: Lawrence Wong

Wong also asked Singaporeans to do their part to welcome migrant workers.

August 15, 2023, 12:38 PM

Single dad in Thailand attends Mother's Day school event dressed as woman for adopted child

"This year's Mother's Day, I want to say I love my father," his daughter said.

August 15, 2023, 12:33 PM

George Goh unveils campaign slogan, intends to provide 'annual report card' if he becomes president

Goh spoke about his plans if he gets elected as the Singapore president.

August 15, 2023, 12:18 PM

Wife not saddened by loss & threw away sons' belongings: Dad who killed twins in Greenridge Crescent tells court

He wrote a personal letter explaining how his wife's actions made him decide to "reveal everything" instead of seeking death.

August 15, 2023, 12:13 PM

S'porean man, 50, strangled twin sons with autism in Upper Bukit Timah canal to ease wife's burden

He claimed that his wife had an affair and had been abusing his sons.

August 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

Australian man, 45, charged with making fake bomb threat on M'sia Airlines flight

He was arrested without incident.

August 15, 2023, 10:28 AM

Jacky Cheung falls on stage during 3rd concert in M'sia due to recurring ailment

He shared that he has Meniere’s disease since he was young.

August 15, 2023, 02:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.