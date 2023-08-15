Beach Rd woman finds 'urine-like liquid' at doorstep after confronting rowdy men at void deck

A confrontation between a Beach Road resident and a group of men singing at her HDB block's void deck reportedly resulted in retaliation.

The resident claimed that a bag of unknown liquid which smelled "like urine" was left outside her door.

The resident, Lili (transliterated from Chinese) shared with Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that the unpleasant incident happened on July 8, but added that the men have been making nuisance at the void deck of Block 6 Beach Road since last year.

Would sing loudly, blast music at night regularly

Lili said that on a near-daily basis, the group of men would gather at the void deck for their singing sessions.

They would sing songs till 10 plus or later, sometimes whooping at the top of their lungs, while a speaker was used to blast loud music.

As such, Lili complained that it affected her sleep.

The same group allegedly made noise during the day as well, which would disrupt her concentration when she was working from home.

She had previously seen the men drinking alcohol below the block, with a few middle-aged women joining them on occasion.

Lili said that she had confronted them on a number of occasions, asking them to lower their volume, but they allegedly used foul language in reply and gave her death threats.

Window louvre smashed, 'urine' left at door

The situation escalated on Aug. 8 after she butted heads with the group of men once more.

One of the men allegedly came up to her flat, yelled loudly in front of her door, and knocked on the door and window forcefully, damaging her window louvre in the process.

She later found another souvenir from his visit.

"He deposited a bag filled with an unknown liquid outside my door. Some of it leaked out and it smelled like urine," Lili said.

After the incident, she immediately lodged a police report.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Drunk people seen making a nuisance in the area

Another resident confirmed with Shin Min that she and her husband often heard noises coming from the void deck late at night, although it had not affected her sleep.

A nearby store owner also said that they noticed drunk people frequently loitering in the area.

They were seen shouting, spitting, urinating, and defecating in public areas.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.