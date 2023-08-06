Back

MP Baey Yam Keng discovers benign polyps during colonoscopy, encourages others to go for screening

He was previously diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in 2021.

Ruth Chai | August 06, 2023, 12:52 PM

Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng shared on Facebook that he discovered three benign polyps while going for a colonoscopy.

He reminded others to take responsibility of one's own health by going for regular health checkups so that one can look and feel their best.

Initially apprehensive

Baey wrote that he was initially "apprehensive" about going for the screening.

However, as colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Singapore, and the majority of colorectal cancers occur in people above 50, he decided to go for the screening.

He shared that he also consulted former colorectal surgeon and fellow Tampines GRC MP Koh Poh Koon.

Baey, 52, was previously diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in 2021. He made the announcement on social media in January 2022.

After undergoing radiation therapy or more than a month, Baey announced that the tumour in his nose was gone and that he was cancer free on Apr. 22, 2022.

Scope went well

The minister shared that his scope "went really well".

He did not feel any discomfort under sedation during and after the procedure.

"In fact, I just remembered being wheeled into the room and the next thing I knew, I woke up in the observation room," he quipped lightheartedly.

He received his results on Saturday (Aug. 5).

Three benign polyps removed

Baey wrote that three polyps, each less than 0.2 cm, were discovered and removed.

Luckily, the biopsy showed that the polyps were not cancerous.

However, he said that he would need to undergo another colonoscopy in three years' time as polyps could develop into tumours.

He highlighted that everyone should "make use of modern medical technology" to go for healths screenings based on one's own risk profile, and added that it is always easier to treat medical conditions when discovered early.

