Baby reaches out for a hug from Mrs Tharman at Simpang Bedok

Babies often surprise us with their cute and random antics, and this baby is no different.

A video reposted by presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam's team on Instagram (@tharman.sg) shows a baby taking an instant liking to Tharman's wife, Jane Ittogi.

The mother-daughter pair were queuing up for food at Simpang Bedok when Ittogi approached them and gave the baby a head rub.

The baby instantly reached out for her and attempted to climb out of her mother's hands, much to the delight of Ittogi.

The mother was also surprised by her baby's enthusiastic reaction.

Here's the full video:

Cute.

Top photos from tharman.sg/Instagram.