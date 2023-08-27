Back

Baby reaches out for a hug from Mrs Tharman at Simpang Bedok

Aww.

Khine Zin Htet | August 27, 2023, 03:32 PM

Babies often surprise us with their cute and random antics, and this baby is no different.

A video reposted by presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam's team on Instagram (@tharman.sg) shows a baby taking an instant liking to Tharman's wife, Jane Ittogi.

Gif from tharman.sg/Instagram

The mother-daughter pair were queuing up for food at Simpang Bedok when Ittogi approached them and gave the baby a head rub.

The baby instantly reached out for her and attempted to climb out of her mother's hands, much to the delight of Ittogi.

Gif from tharman.sg/Instagram

The mother was also surprised by her baby's enthusiastic reaction.

Here's the full video:

Video from @tharman.sg/Instagram.

Cute.

Top photos from tharman.sg/Instagram.

