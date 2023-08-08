Retiree girl, 12, buys S$600,000 Range Rover in S'pore a week after moving from Australia

Some people might treat retirement as a transition into a quiet, slow-paced lifestyle.

Not 12-year-old millionaire Pixie Curtis, however.

Barely one week after throwing a lavish party before her move to Singapore, Curtis' lifestyle has been just as exciting as ever — between tennis sessions, visits to Sentosa, and buying a S$600,000 car.

On Aug. 6, Curtis posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a Range Rover, captioning it "New car game strong - pre delivery viewing w @roxyjacenko 😍 @landroversg #rangerovervogue #firstedition".

A Range Rover, according to Land Rover's website, can cost around S$600,000, and that's before factoring in the pricey Certificate of Entitlement.

Of course, being 12 years old, Curtis is still a few years away from actually being able to drive it as she does not have a driver's licence.

However, the purchase still caused a stir among her followers, with some saying that the money could've been better spent improving the lives of others, while others admired the girl's success.

Before her "retirement", Curtis, a social media influencer and entrepreneur, as well as daughter of the founder of Sweaty Betty PR firm Roxy Jacenko, reportedly raked in earnings of around S$178,000 a month.

The family now stays in a rented luxury apartment near Orchard Road, while Curtis and her nine-year-old brother are reportedly attending an international school here

It also seems like Curtis is having trouble getting used to the local weather.

According to her Instagram, a tennis session in the afternoon ended with her needing to take a dip in the pool to cool off, still in her tennis clothes.

She commented, "Tennis lesson finished up like this. Air conditioned court required - OH MY Goodness that was so hot 🥵"

Top photos from Pixie Curtis' Instagram.