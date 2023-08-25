Back

ASUS releases limited edition laptop with A Bathing Ape Baby Milo motif

Cute.

August 25, 2023, 11:25 AM

Events

If you are feeling nostalgic for A Bathing Ape’s (BAPE) flashy designs such as the Baby Milo monkey, here’s some good news.

ASUS has released a limited edition of its Vivobook S 15 laptop in a gorgeous bundle featuring a never-before-seen Baby Milo design.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE Edition comes in a box sporting a blue camo and features all of the animals under BAPE’s Baby Milo series.

Photo by Mothership

Laptop also features Baby Milo motif

The design is not just limited to the box itself: the laptop also sports a Baby Milo motif engraved on the back of its screen.

Video by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Baby Milo monkey figurine included

The bundle even includes an adorable figurine of the Baby Milo monkey, complete with slots in its hands for you to fit in a miniature laptop.

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

If it’s the striking blue camo pattern that caught your eye, you can hold it right in your hand, courtesy of the pre-packaged mouse.

The bundle also comes with an alternative black mouse cover, if you’re hoping to switch things up.

Photos by Mothership

As for the laptop itself, apart from the back of the screen, the Baby Milo motif has also been engraved onto its touchpad and the wallpaper.

Photo by Mothership

Stickers for your laptop

If the laptop is not blue enough for you, fret not – the bundle includes a set of blue BAPE stickers to decorate the keyboard.

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

There are also additional Baby Milo stickers for you to paste on the back of your laptop.

Photo by Mothership

Cute.

The bundle also provides an eye-catching laptop sleeve that has handles for your convenience.

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

All in all, pretty neat.

For practical users, the laptop boasts a 75 Wh battery allowing you to work without having to charge it frequently.

For tech buffs, here is a list of specifications that you would be keen to know:

  • CPU: Intel Core i9-13900H Processor 2.6 GHz

  • Display: 15.6” 2.8K 120 Hz OLED NanoEdge display

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home

  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Main memory: 16 GB LPDDR5

  • Storage: 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E (Dual-band 802.11ax)

  • Camera: FHD 3DNR webcam

How can I get my hands on it?

All you need to do is to head to ASUS’ website and sign up as a member for free to be notified about the product’s availability in Singapore.

The product is slated to be launched on Aug. 25.

You can find out more information about the launch of the laptop here.

Photo by Mothership

This sponsored ad seriously made the author consider becoming an ASUS member.

Top photos by Mothership

