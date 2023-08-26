Back

Make trade & investment within Asean less restrictive: Lawrence Wong

Keyla Supharta | August 26, 2023, 06:23 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong stressed the need for Asean to do more to integrate its members' economies, and make trade and investment within the region less restrictive.

He was sharing a reflection after discussions with fellow Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors on Aug. 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the 10th Asean Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governor's Meeting (AFMGM) took place.

Global and regional economy

Discussion on the state of the global and regional economy was one of the agendas for the AFMGM.

There were four major themes of the meeting— finance and health cooperation, food security, local currency transactions and regional payment connectivity.

Through his social media, Wong shared his thoughts on his meetings with his various Asean counterparts.

Singapore-Philippines

This included a discussion with Philippines Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, who has helmed the role since June 2022 under Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr's administration.

Wong said he was pleased to discuss ways to "deepen collaboration in infrastructure, urban development and sustainability".

In 2022, Singapore and the Philippines signed a bilateral agreement to strengthen their partnership in various areas including infrastructure development.

Singapore-Brunei

Wong also met with his Brunei counterpart, Dato Amin Liew, who had served as the country's Minister of Finance and Economy since 2018.

Wong said he looked forward to strengthening partnership with Brunei in "green and digital economies, food security, civil service exchanges and human capital development".

The two countries had previously signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen cooperation in these areas last August.

Singapore-Vietnam

Wong also reconnected with Vietnam Vice Finance Minister Vo Thanh Hung, who assumed his position in 2021.

Just last month, Singapore and Vietnam signed 12 agreements to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

Maintain financial stability

"The Meeting further reiterated its commitment to maintain financial stability and promote deeper financial integration in ASEAN," a joint statement posted on Asean newsroom stated.

It added that AFMGM looked forward to the completion of the 2023 Priority Economic Deliverables before the end of the year.

Top image via Ministry of Finance, Singapore (MOF).

