Anytime Fitness Bugis apologises for charging member S$60 fee because someone tailgated him

Anytime Fitness at Bugis has apologised for the way they handled a tailgating incident involving one of its members.

On Aug. 29, the gym member posted on TikTok to complain how the gym charged him a S$60 tailgate fee for not properly closing the door behind him.

This allowed another person behind him to tailgate him and enter the gym.

The TikTok, which contained screenshots of the exchanges between him and Anytime Fitness Bugis (AFBugis), has since garnered over 627,000 views.

Anytime Fitness apologises

In an Instagram story on Aug. 30, Anytime Fitness Bugis posted an apology, noting that the management was aware of the issue and has since apologised to the member.

Anytime Fitness Bugis explained that their tailgating policies exist to protect their members and ensure a safe environment for all gym users.

After reviewing the incident, the gym acknowledged that the "interpretation of the incident was erroneous", and that the subsequent action taken by one of the gym's staff was a "mistake".

"Members in good standing should not be penalised for a lapse in our security systems," the gym wrote.

"The management will take all necessary steps to ensure proper reparations are made for the wrongful actions taken against the member in good standing and take all necessary measures to ensure no such incidents occur in the future. We express our sincere apologies to the member in good standing."

Pay S$60 or else be banned from all Anytime Fitness outlets

The gym messaged the member, informing him that on Aug. 28 at 11.10pm, he was seen entering the gym, but he did not close the door behind him, which allowed an unidentified person to enter without tapping their key fob.

The gym came to that conclusion based on CCTV footage.

The member was informed that he would be charged a S$60 tailgating fee if he could not verify the person behind him who entered was a gym member.

The member questioned the fee's fairness as he said he did not see the woman behind him.

As he was unable to identify the person entering behind him, the member paid the S$60 fee as he was told that he would be banned from all Anytime Fitness outlets if he did not pay within the given timeframe.

The gym emphasised that his sole responsibility was to ensure the woman tapped in with her key fob.

The member also uploaded screenshots of the gym membership's terms and conditions, and one of the terms was that the member may be charged S$30 if someone else uses their key fob.

The member then disputed the S$60 fee as it was double the S$30 stated amount.

Top photos via Anytime Fitness Bugis/Instagram & alaness/TikTok