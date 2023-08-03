Back

Liverpool's Andy Robertson tells S'pore fans to 'stop f*cking pushing' while he signs autographs

No pushing, please.

Syahindah Ishak | August 03, 2023, 07:35 PM

Liverpool spent about a week in Singapore for their 2023 pre-season tour, and as part of the Singapore Festival of Football.

The Premier League side first faced Leicester City on Jul. 30, before they took on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Aug. 2.

The Reds also held an open training session on Jul. 29.

Andy Robertson told fans to stop pushing

After the match against Leicester on Jul. 30, the Liverpool players took some time to walk around the stadium and greet the fans.

They also signed autographs when they could.

@mothershipsg You'll never walk alone - literally #tiktoksg#liverpool#leicester#epl#sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

As he was signing some jerseys, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson got into a tense exchange with the Singapore fans.

In a video posted on TikTok, the 29-year-old Scotsman can be heard telling fans: "Stop f*cking pushing!"

He added: "There's a f*cking kid here. Stop it. Now."

Here's the full video:

@fyqaaharsh Alexa, replay this 1000 times #robertson ♬ original sound - Afiqah Arshad - fyqaah

A lot of Liverpool fans in Singapore

A total of 28,597 spectators attended the match that day. Most of them were Liverpool fans.

@mothershipsg Liverpool fans damn hardcore #tiktoksg#liverpool#leicester#epl#sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

At Liverpool's open training session on Jul. 29, over 15,000 fans went down.

Some of them even tied their jerseys on raffia strings, and lowered them down the stands in hopes of getting the players' autographs.

Liverpool's match against Bayern Munich, which was their last one in Singapore this year, attracted nearly 50,000 spectators.

@mothershipsg y'all taking leave tomorrow? #sgnews #liverpool #bayernmunich #football #fyp ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top images via @fyqaaharsh/TikTok.

