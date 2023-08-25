Back

Male e-bike rider, 64, dies after colliding with school bus in Hougang

The collision sent the bike flying 10 metres away.

Julia Yee | August 25, 2023, 04:23 PM

Events

A 64-year-old man on an electric bicycle got into an accident with a school bus at the intersection of Hougang Street 61 and Avenue 8.

The rider was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Loud crash

A Shin Min Daily News reader informed the Chinese newspaper that he had heard a "loud noise" on Aug. 22 at around 6:11pm.

When he stepped out to investigate, he saw that a small white bus had hit the traffic light in the middle of the road.

A bicycle was also found on the road about 10m away, reported Shin Min.

Image via Shin Min Daily News.

The rider was lying on the ground and receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from a passerby.

Several other members of the public had also crowded around and were trying to help.

Image via Shin Min Daily News.

The accident was believed to have happened after the school bus had sent the students home.

Died in hospital

The deceased was likely a delivery rider, reported Shin Min, noting that there was a delivery box on the street. 

A pair of slippers were flung far away, along with a pair of jeans, a bloodied cloth, and a notepad.

Footage taken of the scene also showed a cap and helmet strewn near the bus.

Image via Shin Min Daily News.

A 69-year-old male bus driver is currently assisting with investigations.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

