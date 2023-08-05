Accident involving 5 cars & 1 motorcycle on KPE, motorcylist & pillion, both 20, sent to hospital

A male motorcyclist and his female pillion, both aged 20, were sent to the hospital following an accident along Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Aug. 5, 2023.

According to photos of the scene uploaded on the Facebook group “Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers”, a Malaysia-registered motorcycle can be seen toppled in front of a BMW car.

A man, presumably the motorcyclist, lies on the road ahead.

Another woman, possibly the female pillion, was seated beside him on the road.

Photos also show a row of collided cars on another lane.

In response to Mothership’s queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving five cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and his pillion were conveyed conscious to a hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

