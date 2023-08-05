Back

Accident involving 5 cars & 1 motorcycle on KPE, motorcylist & pillion, both 20, sent to hospital

The Malaysia-registered motorcycle was seen toppled in front of a BMW car.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 05, 2023, 06:24 PM

Events

Telegram WhatsappA male motorcyclist and his female pillion, both aged 20, were sent to the hospital following an accident along Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Aug. 5, 2023.

According to photos of the scene uploaded on the Facebook group “Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers”, a Malaysia-registered motorcycle can be seen toppled in front of a BMW car.

Image via Facebook/Sabarita

A man, presumably the motorcyclist, lies on the road ahead.

Another woman, possibly the female pillion, was seated beside him on the road.

Image via Facebook/Sabarita

Photos also show a row of collided cars on another lane.

Image via Facebook/Sabarita

In response to Mothership’s queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving five cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and his pillion were conveyed conscious to a hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Facebook/Sabarita

Liverpool fan, 30, arrested for public nuisance after having an outburst at Stadium MRT post-match

Someone made a police report against him the next day after Liverpool-Bayern Munich match.

August 05, 2023, 05:59 PM

Woman in her 70s claims 2 women tore her hair off in Bukit Merah after she told them off for gossiping

She said she's determined to take legal action.

August 05, 2023, 05:05 PM

S'pore Ambassador to US Lui Tuck Yew rejects Washington Post's critique of Lianhe Zaobao, says S'pore doesn't pick sides

Lui had issued the letter in July, but the Washington Post has yet to publish it.

August 05, 2023, 04:10 PM

Firsthand from Redhill: S'porean, 58, arranges free funerals for elderly who die alone

When you confront death every day for almost 40 years, maybe you can be as chill as this guy.

August 05, 2023, 03:40 PM

S'pore chonky cat reclining against wall on Friday night is a mood

Me time. Meow time.

August 05, 2023, 03:37 PM

Stronger S'pore dollar brought inflation down but contributed to 70% of MAS's record S$30.8 billion loss

Trade and Industry Minister of State Alvin Tan explained that the loss was a result of "negative currency translation effects" due to Official Foreign Reserves being held in foreign currency.

August 05, 2023, 02:43 PM

2 US Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China

Both sailors are naturalised U.S. citizens who were born in China.

August 05, 2023, 02:04 PM

Deities at Chinatown start their day with kopi & other fun facts I learnt from My Community's Chinatown Complex tour

My Community Festival's Chinatown tours are back this year as part of National Day celebrations.

August 05, 2023, 01:39 PM

Black car slams into moving steel decking hoisted by excavator along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Wham.

August 05, 2023, 01:36 PM

The Strokes frontman blown away by M'sian fans who turned up at last minute concert in S'pore

Stoked for The Strokes.

August 05, 2023, 01:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.