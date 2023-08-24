About 200 S'poreans can't vote in PE2023 as their names not in Registers of Electors despite voting in GE2020

About 200 Singaporeans will not be able to vote for the upcoming 2023 Presidential Election (PE2023), the Elections Department (ELD) said in a press release on Aug. 24.

ELD will reach out to them

Since the writ for the 2023 Presidential Election (PE2023) was issued on Aug. 11, around 200 Singaporeans informed ELD that their names were not reflected in the Registers of Electors.

This is despite them stating they had voted in the 2020 General Election (GE2020).

As a result, they did not receive their poll cards and cannot vote in PE2023.

ELD said that based on preliminary checks, the NRICs of some voters "may not have been properly scanned" by the electronic registration devices used at polling stations in GE2020, resulting in their attendance data not being captured in the system.

For PE2023, "more sensitive electronic registration devices" will be deployed at the polling stations, ELD said.

No restoration can be made to reinstate non-voters into the Registers until the end of polling day on Sep. 1, 2023.

"This is because the Registers are conclusive evidence used to determine whether a person is or is not entitled to vote at the election, and it is thus necessary to maintain the certainty of the Registers once the writ was issued," explained ELD.

ELD said that it will be reaching out to the Singaporeans who have informed them and, upon verification, restore their names to the registers after PE2023 so that they can vote in future elections.

No further action from them is needed, added ELD.

Voters were informed to check their voting status

According to ELD, voters would have been informed before every election to check on their voter status and apply to restore their names to the registers if their names have been removed.

The first opportunity to do so was on Oct. 5, 2020, when ELD published the list of non-voters for GE2020.

In the lead-up to PE2023, ELD revised the Registers of Electors to bring it up to date as of the prescribed date of Jun. 1, 2023.

Singaporeans were then invited to inspect the revised registers from Jun. 15, 2023 and again when the Registers of Electors were certified on Jul. 20, 2023.

Those whose names were not in the registers could apply to restore their names to the registers.

Between Oct. 5, 2020, and Aug. 11, 2023, when the writ of election was issued, 32,807 voters successfully applied to restore their names to the registers, said ELD.

They will be able to vote at PE2023.

"The number of voters restored to the registers this time round is similar to previous elections," ELD said.

Top image via Google Maps & Mothership.