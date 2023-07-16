Yishun PMA rider triggered because pedestrian used phone while walking

More details have emerged regarding an altercation between a GrabFood delivery rider and a pedestrian.

Another perspective of the incident was posted by SG Road Vigilante on Jul. 16.

According to the Facebook page, the incident in question happened on Jul. 13.

What happened?

Based on the footage, it appeared that the argument arose over the right of way.

The personal mobility aid GrabFood rider screamed about a pedestrian who was using their phone while walking, and, presumably, didn't move out of the way.

The entire argument was filmed by a male passerby.

It wasn't clear from the footage who the GrabFood rider was railing against, but it could be the male passerby.

It is also possible that the PMD rider knocked into an elderly woman, causing the male passerby to step in.

As the rider tried to ride off, the male passerby blocked his PMA physically and said, "Eh, wait for the police."

The PMA rider retorted that he wanted to go.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman tried to restrain the PMA rider physically while shouting, "You cannot go! Tell the police and let them decide who is in the wrong!"

The PMA rider then turned his sights on male passerby: "Why you kick my car for what? I ask you! Why you kick my car for what! You want pay me anot!"

He then dismounted and advanced towards the passerby aggressively and rained punches on him.

While all these were happening, the elderly woman continued shouting in the background for them to stop.

"You punched me right!" shouted male passerby, while still filming the entire ruckus.

The police told Mothership that they are aware of the incident. They confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations were ongoing.

All images: SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.