Car hit motorcycle in Yishun, motorcyclist conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Sustained serious injuries.

Belmont Lay | July 24, 2023, 06:29 PM

Events

A car clipped a motorcycle in Yishun on Sunday, July 23, which sent the motorcyclist crashing.

The incident, which took place at 9:35am near the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Street 81, caused the motorcyclist to suffer severe injuries.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said a man was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A 59-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

What video showed

A video of the incident, posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, showed a white car travelling behind a motorcycle.

The accident occurred when the car filtered left and hit the motorcycle.

Another motorcyclist was seen rushing over to assist the man lying on the road.

The white car then stopped at the right-most lane and could be seen walking back towards the fallen motorcyclist.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In coma

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old Aetos auxiliary police officer, according to The Straits Times.

He is in coma.

The motorcyclist seen trying to help the victim was identified as the father-in-law, who was also riding on the road at that time, ST also reported.

The victim, who is married, has two daughters aged 16 months and six months old.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante

