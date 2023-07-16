Yishun durian seller loses S$368 of Mao Shan Wang durians after Lalamove driver takes wrong order

A durian seller in Yishun lost $368 worth of Mao Shan Wang durians after a delivery driver had taken the wrong order.

After realising the mix-up, the durian seller attempted to contact the driver but he was uncontactable.

On Jul. 11, Famous Durian took to Facebook to express their frustrations.

They wrote that a Lalamove driver had collected eight boxes of Pahang Mao Shan Wang durians from their shop, but failed to deliver the goods to the two customers who had ordered the durians.

Anthony Gan, the owner of Famous Durian, told 8world that the eight boxes of Pahang Mao Shan durians were worth a total of S$368. In addition, there was a S$27 delivery fee.

The mix-up

The rider had collected the durians at around 9:20pm.

However, near midnight, his customers reported that they had not received their order.

Gan said that that the rider was not supposed to take the order. He had cancelled the rider earlier as he had taken too long to reach the shop, and booked another rider for the delivery.

However, the first rider still arrived at the store, and took the boxes of durians.

Subsequently, when the second rider arrived, there were no more durians to collect.

When the stall realised the mishap, they reached out to Lalamove's customer service centre.

Gan shared that he knew the identity of the rider, and was hoping that the rider could be found or contacted.

If not, he would have to make a police report, and was worried that the situation would soon become problematic for the rider.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, the stall posted a CCTV image of the rider who had taken the durians, appealing to the rider to contact him soon or be reported to the police.

Lalamove offered S$200 for compensation

Famous Durian then posted another update on Facebook, explaining that Lalamove had contacted them and offered S$200 as compensation.

Lalamove also informed the stall that they had tracked down the rider.

It turned out that the rider had only found out that his order was cancelled after collecting the durians, and was thus unable to deliver the food as he could no longer see the delivery address nor the recipient's contact details.

The rider then attempted to contact Lalamove but to no avail.

The rider then took the durian home for safekeeping, but since the items were in his possession for more than a day, it was unsafe for consumption and thus the rider was instructed to throw the durians away.

The durian stall then wrote that they had accepted the compensation and that they "will let the matter rest".

The stall also wrote that they deleted the post and photo of the driver.

All photos via