Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap in ICU for a cardiac condition

Get well soon.

Hannah Martens | July 25, 2023, 01:09 PM

Workers' Party (WP) Vice Chairman and Aljuined GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Manap was warded on Jul. 24 2023, for a cardiac condition.

In a statement on Facebook, WP stated that Faisal's condition is stable, and he is being monitored and cared for in the Intensive Care Unit.

He is conscious.

"[Faisal's] family appreciates the public's concern, and they have requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation," WP said.

WP's Aljunied GRC MPs and other party members will cover Faisal's constituency duties during his absence, WP added.

