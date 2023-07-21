Back

2 women arrested after arguing, fighting & throwing things at each other in Farrer Park unit

Police investigations are ongoing.

Daniel Seow | July 21, 2023, 04:53 PM

Events

Two women got into a heated dispute in a Farrer Park residential unit on Tuesday (July 18), which escalated into a more violent altercation with items being thrown at one another.

The women, aged 47 and 49 respectively, both suffered minor injuries but refused to be sent to hospital.

Police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at the unit, at 23B Sing Avenue off Rangoon Road, at 10:40pm.

Quarrel started at about 8pm

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that she started hearing the sound of people swearing coming from the unit at about 8pm.

For the next hour or so, she also heard things being thrown around.

A nearby resident, Wu, elaborated that the women who were scolding each other had Chinese accents.

"The quarrel became noisier and noisier, with the women throwing items at each other, till a group of people gathered downstairs to watch," she added.

Someone then called the police.

Allegedly argued because of jealousy

subsequently, a total of four police cars and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Although the police entered the unit to mediate between the two women, they continued to argue fiercely, Wu said.

The police eventually stayed on the scene until midnight.

Shin Min reported that it understood that the argument between the two women was allegedly borne out of jealousy, and that it broke out when they confronted one another at the door.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police stated that a 47-year-old woman was arrested for criminal intimidation, and another 49-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.

