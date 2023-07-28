Back

S'porean scientist successfully elected as S'pore's 1st member of UN climate body

Chow is currently an associate professor of urban climate at SMU.

Ashley Tan | July 28, 2023, 12:27 PM

Climate scientist and associate professor Winston Chow has been successfully elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nation's (UN) climate science body.

Chow, who is the first Singaporean to be elected, will co-chair the IPCC Working Group II, which assesses the impact of climate change and options for adaptation.

He will be working with fellow co-chair and climate researcher Bart van den Hurk from the Netherlands, on the upcoming seventh Assessment Report Cycle.

Confident in his abilities: Grace Fu

The IPCC is the United Nations’ body for assessing the science related to climate change.

The body produces the most comprehensive scientific reports about climate change to guide policy makers.

IPCC Working Group I focuses on the physical aspects of climate change like temperature rise, while Working Group III focuses on climate change mitigation.

Chow is currently an associate professor of urban climate at the Singapore Management University (SMU) as well as a Lee Kong Chian Research Fellow.

His expertise lies in climate change vulnerability in subtropical cities, as well as in urban heat island adaptation and mitigation.

In a congratulatory Facebook post on Jul. 27, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that with Chow's experience, she is "confident that he will serve the IPCC well".

She added:

"A/P Chow will contribute towards a better understanding of the impact of climate change, and the continued development of resilient climate adaptation solutions. The IPCC’s work continues to guide the global community, especially developing countries, in our environmental response. In Singapore, we will also take reference from AR7’s findings in refining our #SGGreenPlan."

Chow said that he was "honoured" to be elected, and described it as a "humbling" experience.

"Especially as a boy from Bedok can be Singapore’s first elected member of the IPCC Bureau," he said.

Chow elaborated that "the work of IPCC AR7 will guide global climate action for the rest of the decade".

Chow as a climate scientist

Top photo from Grace Fu / FB and Winston Chow / LinkedIn

