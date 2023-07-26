IMHO: Why the West side is the best side in S’pore

East side versus West side, which is the best side?

This debate has gone on for as long as Singaporeans can remember.

And while history has seen proponents from both sides stepping up to give their take on why their side of the country is better, here comes the article that will finally put an end to this fiasco once and for all.

The deus ex machina to this age-old fight, if you may call it.

Having been a lifelong resident of the West for 29 years, here are three of my top reasons why the West side is the best side of Singapore.

1) The best local universities are in the West

The West often gets a rep for being the “lower” SES part of Singapore compared to higher-end residential areas in the East like Katong, Siglap and Marine Parade.

However, what the West may lack in overall property value, we make up for by boasting two of the best local universities.

With National University of Singapore at West Coast and Nanyang Technological University in Jurong, the West side is filled with the best that Singapore’s education system has to offer.

(And if you’re a university student who spends up to five days a week in school, it simply makes more sense to be where the best local universities are.)

Whatever the East does, the West does better

Besides a world-class education, there’s more the West has to offer.

The East has East Coast Park and Bedok Reservoir Park?

The West has Jurong Lake Gardens, West Coast Park and the Green Corridor.

The East has heritage sites like Changi Chapel Museum and Joo Chiat shophouses?

The West has its own gems in the form of Haw Par Villa, the Chinese Heritage Centre and the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

The East has the world’s best Changi Airport?

The West can rival that with Jurong Lake District, set to be the largest business district outside the city centre.

TLDR; whatever the East does, the West does better.

2) The West has IMM and Westgate

Still not convinced? Let’s amp it up another notch.

Most, if not all Westies will agree that IMM and Westgate are two of the many well-loved shopping malls in the West.

With over 407,000 square feet of retail space, IMM is Singapore’s first and largest outlet mall with 100 outlet stores amongst more than 220 stores, an achievement Easties will not be able to call dibs on.

The mall also offers discounts of up to 80 per cent all year round on retail, home furnishings and fittings so you can shop till you drop, without breaking the bank.

On the other hand, Westgate is a premier family and lifestyle mall that offers a city lifestyle shopping experience with many popular brands.

The mall boasts unique features like The Courtyard, which is a naturally ventilated alfresco dining space that can be enjoyed alongside live music performances on Fridays and Saturdays as kids visit the themed children’s playground.

Whether you’re a West-loving Westie, West-hating Eastie or neutral party, you won’t want to miss out on the West The Sale event taking place at IMM and Westgate from Jul. 27 to 30, 2023.

During these four days, there will be irresistible offers of up to 90 per cent on a playground of designer, beauty and fashion brands such as the following:

So what’re you waiting for?

Head down to IMM and Westgate during these four days to experience some of the best the West has to offer.

This sponsored article by IMM and Westgate made this writer proud to be a Westie.

Top images via CapitaLand Malls and NParks.