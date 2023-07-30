I tried a 7m high water confidence jump to get a taste of Police Coast Guard training

Clad in a life vest, I surveyed the four-metre drop that awaited me from the edge of the platform.

It looked like a much longer drop that I had bargained for, as the water was crystal clear, and I could see right to the depths of the 10-metre pool.

I took a deep breath to settle my nerves, as I psyched myself up to make the jump.

It's a view that I was told Police Coast Guard (PCG) officers are extremely familiar with. This confidence jump, which I volunteered for on a whim, is an integral part of their training.

And on July 24, I got a glimpse into how these officers prepared for complex and volatile situations out at sea, as part of a media engagement session with the Police Coast Guard at its Boarding and Search Trainer (BST) tactical training facility.

The session showcased various aspects of their training, including boarding and searching a ship, rappelling from a platform, handling a hostage scenario, and the water confidence jump.

The confidence jump

For the jump, we were brought to the facility's 10-metre deep Tactical Pool, which is used for various water-based survival training, such as diving and underwater situations.

The confidence jump training, which is carried out progressively using four-metre, seven-metre and 10-metre high dive platforms, prepares PCG officers to abandon ship in case of emergencies.

As part of their course, the trainees must routinely complete jumps from these platforms in order to build confidence.

No pressure.

During the briefing, we were advised to pinch our nose firmly with one hand, to prevent water from entering it during the dive.

Other tips were to clutch our life vest tightly with the other hand, maintain a straight posture and keep our legs together to minimise the impact.

Prior to the first jump at four metres, a balaclava-clad officer ran through the steps with me while I tried not to think too much about the drop.

"Whenever you're ready," he stated firmly. He would not pressure me to make the jump if I was unwilling to, and there were also PCG personnel on standby as divers and lifeguards below.

I remember hesitating for a moment while inching to the edge of the platform.

Taking a deep breath, I took the decisive plunge into thin air, before the water greeted me a split second later.

Here's what it looked like from a different angle:

And even though I took on the seven-metre jump as well, my legs were noticeably shakier before taking the leap of faith, and knew there was no way I would attempt a full 10-metre jump any time soon.

It gave me greater respect for PCG personnel, for whom these vertigo-inducing confidence jumps aren't even the riskiest part of their job.

Live firing and hostage scenarios

Trainees also undergo firearms training at a new 25-metre indoor range, which was added after upgrading works at the facility were carried out in 2020.

At the range, a pair of officers demonstrated how they would systematically clear a room.

As someone who has fired live rounds on a number of occasions, I know it can be a nervy affair, because each bullet in your rifle could kill or injure.

Yet the officers coordinated their movements with smooth precision, at times gliding into the right positions and taking out the hostile targets with zero hesitation.

We were also told that the range's set up could also be adjusted to let participants tackle various scenarios, simulate friendly targets and hostiles, as well as low-light or blackout conditions.

Following which, we were led to an upper deck of the facility, which has been designed to resemble the layout of a merchant cargo vessel.

Some rooms, for instance, are built with hidden compartments and false ceilings to train officers in vessel rummaging.

And in an area designated for close-quarters battles, a highly-realistic hostage scenario was played out with the use of blanks.

The gunman dragged his hostage down the hallway and delivered a swift kick, bringing him to his knees before holding a gun to his head.

After that, a team of PCG personnel stormed down the hallway of the ship with coordinated movements, swiftly encircling the hapless hostage-taker.

Finally, with a quick report from one of the team's rifles, he was 'taken down' without any injury to the hostage.

Impressive.

Improved training facilities

A PCG spokesperson explained to us, "[We] operate in an increasingly complex and volatile maritime environment. As such, Police Coast Guard officers need to be equipped with crucial skillsets and knowledge necessary to carry out their duties effectively and safely."

To that end, the BST has been refurbished with improved training facilities that were completed in March last year, such as the previously mentioned indoor range, close-quarter battle areas and tactical pool, as well as other scenario-based training rooms.

And from the exterior of the facility, PCG officers can practise boarding a hostile vessel, a manoeuvre which a team demonstrated to us with practised confidence.

This started out with a speedboat helmed by a team of PCG personnel, which cut through the water to reach the side of the vessel.

Though fully kitted out with gear, the officers attached a rope ladder and climbed up onto the deck in a matter of minutes.

Some of them also demonstrated rappelling manoeuvres from another new addition, a rope access platform that protrudes from the exterior of the ship.

This simulated how PCG officers could swiftly rappel down from a helicopter onto a hostile vessel, just like a scene from the movies.

Overall, the level of professionalism I saw during my short engagement with PCG was heartening to see.

Since I enlisted in the army myself, most of what goes on in the police force, and especially the coast guard, is pretty foreign to me.

But I'm confident that the safety of our territorial waters is in good hands.

All photos and videos by Daniel Seow.