Viral WhatsApp message about supermarket staff spitting on cut fruit originated from M'sia, not S'pore

Recently, a WhatsApp recording has been circulating in Singapore warning listeners not to buy cut fruits at the supermarket, as the user in the recording said she witnessed a staff spitting on cut fruits at a supermarket outlet.

However, upon closer listening, the supermarket mentioned in the recording, TMG, is actually a Malaysia-based supermarket chain.

It is also difficult to ascertain if the recording was credible, when it was made, and whether it refers to a recent incident or not.

Anyway, here's the tea that was spilled:

Staff allegedly spat on watermelon while cutting it for her

In the recording, a person who sounds like a middle-aged woman shares about a recent unpleasant experience she had at a TMG outlet, where one of the staff there allegedly spat on a piece of watermelon he was going to sell her.

At about 9 plus, she walked into the supermarket, and noticing that the fruits were being advertised at cheap prices, asked a male staff there to cut her a slice of watermelon.

"Why don't you buy the whole thing?" he asked.

However, she replied that it would be too much for her to finish, so the staff agreed to cut a portion and wrap it up for her.

As he was cutting it, she was still looking in his direction, and was horrified to see him spit on the fruit.

"Luckily I didn't take my eyes off him, because he did that," she said.

Warned listeners not to buy cut fruit from supermarkets

The woman proceeded to give the staff a tongue-lashing.

Subsequently, she took the watermelon to the cashier counter, and demanded to speak to the manager.

She complained angrily about the staff's unhygienic behaviour, and identified the staff involved.

The woman then ends her tirade by repeating her warning about not buying cut fruits from supermarkets.

"Wah, I really buay tahan (cannot take it)...aiyoh, next time if I want to buy I will have to get the whole melon!" she concluded.

While the incident took place in Malaysia, the voice message has been circulating on WhatsApp in Singapore.

To date, there is no news about similar incidents happening in local supermarkets.

Mothership has reached out to TMG for comment, and will update the article when they respond.

Similar incidents

This is not the first time unhygienic practices involving Malaysian fruit sellers have gone viral on social media.

In 2016, a video where a durian seller in Malaysia appeared to spit in durian packets while wrapping them, went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook to the disgust of numerous users, reported The Star.

It gained so much traction that Malaysian police sent patrol cars to the durian stall that same night to investigate the matter with the seller, but he had disappeared, according to Free Malaysia Today.

