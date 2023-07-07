Katong Square ramen stall has mini ramen sets from S$16.90++, offers 100% cashback from Jul. 7-9

Umami Ramen is a new Japanese food shop in Katong Square.

The eatery serves a wide variety of Japanese food and drink options.

One of their more interesting offerings includes the Umami Mini Ramen (S$16.90++), which comes with three bowls of ramen in different flavours.

It comes with three tasting portions of the following flavours:

Signature Red Spicy Ramen

Shogayaki Ramen (ginger pork)

Aburi Tori Ramen (seared chicken)

Prawn Gyoza (S$10.90++ for five pieces)

These are handmade gyozas with a mixture of prawn and pork in them.

Skewers

They also have a variety of skewers available, with prices ranging from S$1.50++ for shitake mushroom skewers to S$4++ for beef skewers.

They come with the choice of shio or yakitori sauce and require a minimum purchase of three pieces to order.

Additionally, customers can look out for the oysters that are going at S$1.90 each.

Customers are required to purchase sake and a minimum order of six pieces of oysters.

100 per cent cashback

As part of their opening promotion, they are offering 100 per cent cashback for customers' meals.

In other words, if you spend S$30 there, you can have S$30 off your next meal with them.

Here are the terms and conditions:

The cashback vouchers are for dine-in only

The value of cashback is to be rounded down to the nearest even dollar (before service charge and GST)

Vouchers are valid for three months from the date of issue

Usage of vouchers is capped at S$50 per visit

Vouchers are non-stackable with other promotions

Unused vouchers cannot be refunded or exchanged for cash

Umami Ramen reserves the right to make changes to the T&Cs without prior notice and reject the vouchers

Only original physical vouchers will be accepted

No splitting of tables allowed

Vouchers are applicable every day during operating hours

The promotion will last for three days from Jul. 7 to 9, 11am to 10:30pm.

Umami Ramen

Address: 88 East Coast Road #01-13 Katong Square S423371

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 3pm, 5pm to 10:30pm

(Closed on Mondays)

Top image from Umami Ramen