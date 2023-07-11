Tourist from China, 46, dies after car hits him on first day of S'pore holiday

A tourist from China died after a car reportedly hit him as he was crossing Geylang Road on the first day of his holiday in Singapore.

Liang Guishou, 46, who was from Nanning, Guangxi province, was struck on June 29 at 11:55pm, according to Shin Min Daily News.

He was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died, the police said.

A short video shared online apparently showed the aftermath of the incident.

The man in the video was seen lying on the road near Geylang Lorong 13.

His slippers had fallen off and were beside him.

A passerby could be seen trying to rouse the fallen man as he laid motionless on the ground.

A black car was seen near the tourist.

Its windscreen was shattered on the driver’s side.

The tour guide told Shin Min that the accident happened on the first day the group was in Singapore.

She said Liang could have gone out for supper after the rest of the group had gone back to their rooms to rest.

She added: “I called him the next morning when I realised he was missing, but I didn’t expect a doctor to pick up to say Liang had died. His family was informed immediately.”

Police said a 54-year-old male driver has been arrested.

He is being investigated for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

Family flies to Singapore

The man's wife, 44, his son, 14, sister-in-law and nephew arrived in Singapore on July 6 to see to the funeral and cremation.

Liang was cremated on July 9 at Mandai Crematorium.

Liang's wife said: “My son is still young and it breaks my heart that he longer has a father.”

She added that she did not know what happened and is waiting for the police investigation to complete.

To come to Singapore, she borrowed money from friends and relatives, while a travel agency paid for her travel expenses.

Friends of the man's late wife raised S$3,360 for Liang's ashes to be brought back to China.

