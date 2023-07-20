Tony Leung makes a surprise cameo in NewJeans newest music video

Legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung made a surprise appearance in the newest music video, "Cool With You" & "Get Up", by K-pop group NewJeans.

It was released on Jul. 20 at midnight (Korea time).

Prior to its release, ADOR, NewJeans' record label, teased the public by saying that "two unexpected global stars that may surprise you will be appearing [in the music video]". It also announced that there will be two music videos for "Cool With You"-- "side A" and "side B" versions.

Both music videos star "Squid Game" actress Jung Ho Yeon, while Tony Leung made his cameo in the "side B" version.

Captivating viewers with his terrific screen presence, Leung lives up to his reputation as "the man who can speak with his eyes" in his cameo.

The Tony Leung

Many commenters were awestruck by Leung's cameo, with some even wondering how the K-pop group managed to snag the renowned actor to star in their music video.

Some also praised the creativity of the music video, dubbing it an "ultimate cinematic" experience.

Leung was in the 2021 Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", where he played the villain Xu Wenwu.

His latest movie, "Where the Wind Blows", was out in Singapore on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, NewJeans will be releasing the rest of their second mini album with its remaining two title tracks 'ETA' and 'ASAP' on Jul. 21.

Top image via Hybe Labels/YouTube.