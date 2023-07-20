Back

Tony Leung makes a surprise cameo in NewJeans newest music video

Makes me super shy.

Keyla Supharta | July 20, 2023, 02:10 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung made a surprise appearance in the newest music video, "Cool With You" & "Get Up", by K-pop group NewJeans.

It was released on Jul. 20 at midnight (Korea time).

Prior to its release, ADOR, NewJeans' record label, teased the public by saying that "two unexpected global stars that may surprise you will be appearing [in the music video]". It also announced that there will be two music videos for "Cool With You"-- "side A" and "side B" versions.

Both music videos star "Squid Game" actress Jung Ho Yeon, while Tony Leung made his cameo in the "side B" version.

Gif via Hybe Labels/YouTube.

Captivating viewers with his terrific screen presence, Leung lives up to his reputation as "the man who can speak with his eyes" in his cameo.

Gif via Hybe Labels/YouTube.

The Tony Leung

Many commenters were awestruck by Leung's cameo, with some even wondering how the K-pop group managed to snag the renowned actor to star in their music video.

Some also praised the creativity of the music video, dubbing it an "ultimate cinematic" experience.

Leung was in the 2021 Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", where he played the villain Xu Wenwu.

His latest movie, "Where the Wind Blows", was out in Singapore on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, NewJeans will be releasing the rest of their second mini album with its remaining two title tracks 'ETA' and 'ASAP' on Jul. 21.

Top image via Hybe Labels/YouTube.

Grab buying Trans-cab in S'pore

It's a done deal.

July 20, 2023, 01:31 PM

Changi airport handled 14.6 million passenger movements in 2nd quarter of 2023, or 87% pre-pandemic levels

Listed alphabetically, the top five traffic markets for the quarter were Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

July 20, 2023, 12:07 PM

Rasel Catering fined S$4,800 after cockroaches found on premises, bacteria found in food

This resulted in 345 cases of food poisoning in November 2022, and the caterer was suspended for a month.

July 20, 2023, 12:07 PM

S'pore woman, 56, loses nearly S$200,000 after downloading fake shopping app to buy drinks

'The person asked me to download their company's mobile app to place my order,' she said.

July 20, 2023, 10:46 AM

10 lorry passengers & female car passenger, 23, sent to hospital after KPE accident

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 20, 2023, 10:26 AM

Quan Yifong's talk show 'Hear U Out' back with 4th season in September 2023

She's back.

July 20, 2023, 10:16 AM

16 men, aged 21-68, hauled to court for separate cases of outrage of modesty

Multiple cases since as early as January 2021.

July 20, 2023, 01:56 AM

Who is Leon Perera?

He joined the Workers' Party in 2013.

July 20, 2023, 12:51 AM

MOM refutes restaurant's claim officers behaved like hooligans during inspection

The ministry reviewed its officers' body-worn cameras.

July 19, 2023, 08:01 PM

Ralph Lauren cafe at Marina Bay Sands has coffee soft serve & cakes from S$7

Fancy.

July 19, 2023, 08:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.