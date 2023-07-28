The Furniture Mall offering promos, discounts & lucky draws this National Day period

Furnishing a home is a lot more complicated than it seems, especially for new homeowners.

A chair, for example, could breathe life into a space, but the entire house can appear tacky if the wrong colour or design is chosen.

So, it’s important to think carefully and explore a bunch of options before making a purchase.

Do not settle on something you don’t feel right about.

Heard of The Furniture Mall, a one-stop place for furniture?

The mall, which is located at 10 Toh Guan Road in Jurong, has stores that offer a variety of home and furnishing items, ranging from beds and mattresses to carpets and rugs.

On top of its wide range of options, the mall will also be having some promotions in view of the upcoming National Day.

National day promos and lucky draw

From now till Aug. 15, 2023, you can expect discounts and limited edition items at The Furniture Mall.

The mall is also running a lucky draw where you stand a chance of winning the grand prize— a 2D1N stay at Fullerton Hotel’s Premier Courtyard Room.

Besides the hotel stay, one lucky couple will be given the opportunity to experience sky dining with the Singapore Flyer.

The lucky draw winners will be announced by Sep. 7, 2023.

Don’t feel lucky enough? The first 200 shoppers who spend above S$2,500 can receive a pair of tickets to Bird Paradise, and you can be one of them.

From Aug. 16 to 31, customers who make a minimum purchase of S$2,000 can receive a S$50 gift voucher.

Stores to check out

At The Furniture Mall, these stores are selling a wide selection of products at discounted prices.

Beds and mattresses

Benwood - Dunlopillo #01-18

Bed & Beddings - Sleepnight #01-17

King Koil #01-14

Englander #01-16

Deco Home - Nature Rest #01-20

Living Solution - #01-02

Sofas

CODA #01-21

The Luxe Edition #01-26/28

Lucano #01-07

The Green Furnishing #01-01

Dining tables and chairs

Star Living #01-06

Wynn Living & Bedding #01-38/39

Home of Homes #01-32/33/34

World Furniture #01-30/31

World Furniture is having an opening promo, where first-time buyers can enjoy up to 80 per cent off (T&Cs applies).

Other furnishing items

Curtain K #01-04 (curtains)

The Door #01-10/11 (HDB doors)

Gabbeh Carpet #01-19 (carpets and rugs)

TAME Laundry #01-27 (laundry systems)

Zero Healthcare #01-05 (massage chairs)

Song Cho #01-23 (kitchen cabinets)

Details

Address: 10 Toh Guan Rd, #01-40, Singapore 608838

Date: Now till Aug. 15, 2023

Time: 11:30am to 9pm daily

This sponsored article by The Furniture Mall made the writer want to buy a new bed.

All images courtesy of The Furniture Mall.