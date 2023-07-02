Fundamental shifts in thinking needed to tackle global hunger: Tharman

The issue of global hunger should concern us greatly as it is a humanitarian crisis that has broader implications on other areas of concern for the world, Senior Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam said.

Speaking at the 43th McDougall Memorial Lecture at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, Tharman, who is currently also co-chair of the UN-backed Global Commission on the Economics of Water, highlighted the importance of addressing food not just in terms of hunger, but also as part of the broader challenge of ecological insecurity.

Humanitarian crisis with broader implication

While the world has greatly reduced its global hunger index to a third of the level it was in 1970, Tharman said that the enduring level of global hunger is still at an unacceptable level.

Currently, it is projected that about 670 million people will face the prospect of hunger in 2030-- about 8 per cent of the world's population and no different from when the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 2030 agenda was set out.

Speaking in Rome, Italy, Tharman suggested that this estimate should be a matter of concern as it is not just a "humanitarian crisis" on its own, but also because it will "rebound on many other dimensions of the SDGs" and other matters that are important to human well-being.

Despite the pressing reality, Tharman encouraged that the issue of the global food crisis and global hunger can be solved.

However, doing so requires a few fundamental shifts in our thinking and the way we organise ourselves globally.

Fundamental shifts in thinking

1. Food as part of ecological insecurities

Firstly, Tharman suggested that food should be seen as part and parcel of the broader challenge of ecological insecurity.

Food is the first affected factor of the three impending crises of the global environment-- climate change, loss of biodiversity, and destabilisation of the global water cycle.

In fact, food and how it is produced are parts of the causes of these ecological crises. For instance, 70 per cent of global freshwater withdrawals are directed towards agriculture.

"We cannot solve for food without solving for water. We cannot solve for water without solving for climate change. [And] we cannot solve for climate change without solving water. They are intertwined," Tharman said.

Hence these issues must not be addressed as separate entities, but as a collective challenge.

2. Global problem we have to take responsibility for

This issue is not just a local challenge, but a global challenge that the world has to face.

For instance, "there is a global water cycle. It is not just a local matter. It is not just a matter of transboundary rivers and the occasional conflicts over the use of those transboundary rivers," Tharman said.

Anything done locally has broader implications for the rest of the world.

As food security is inextricably linked to global crises of climate change, water, and biodiversity, solving the food problem requires global responsibility and actions.

3. Significant growth opportunity

It is important to see this as a growth opportunity.

When the problem of climate change first arose 40 years ago, economists approached them through trade-offs, where it is one versus the other and one had to decide on the right trade-offs.

However, Tharman proposed that it is possible to achieve sustainability and economic growth together by using the right technology, market development and finance.

It is not a trade-off between development and global public goods, but fundamentally a growth opportunity that requires more investment.

"When you think of it this way, as a growth opportunity, and you think of it as a global issue and not a local issue, it is not to be solved through a call for more aid. This is not about aid budgets. This is about investment budgets. This is a case for investment – investment in future growth that will earn returns, both commercially as well as social returns for society as a whole."

Tacking food and ecological issues

In the next part of his speech, Tharman offered some solutions in the form of policy shifts and interventions.

Policy reforms in the water sector

First, Tharman suggested policy reforms to address water issues. In his perspective, the current world pricing and subsidy strategies encourage the inefficient use of water, which has a finite supply.

While the supply of water is fixed, the demand is poorly managed. Meanwhile, water continues to become more and more scarce everywhere in the world.

Proper pricing strategies and the withdrawal of subsidies that encourage the overuse of water might encourage more efficient use of water. It will also allow governments to earn revenue from large corporations to the rich and middle-income groups.

In turn, the revenues can be used to expand water systems to ensure everyone has access to clean water and to subsidise the vulnerable population.

Scaling existing high-potential technologies

Second, Tharman recommended using existing technologies that can address food and ecological issues, scale them, and make them affordable.

Tharman highlighted one example, with the current methods of rice production having water and methane emissions issues. This is particularly so in Asia, where over 90 per cent of rice is produced and 85 per cent of rice is consumed.

However, there are existing solutions already offered in Vietnam and China.

Vietnam promotes the use of new irrigation techniques called 'alternate wetting and drying irrigation', which has led to up to a 40 per cent reduction in water use and an improvement in farmer yields.

Meanwhile, China embarked on a climate-smart staple crop production project a couple of years ago, reducing water use by almost 40 per cent while seeing about 22 per cent of improvement in yields.

The country did it through drip irrigation, the use of sensors, and other techniques-- all while making it affordable for farmers.

"The techniques exist but they require policy support, and they require financing support for farmers especially. These are techniques that do not require a five- or 10-year payback period when you invest in them," Tharman said.

Finance

Third, a good financial strategy. Progressive tax strategies while ensuring that tax collection systems are modernised and tax evasion is not prevalent or easy could help.

When combining the issues of food security with ecological security, everyone would need to raise more resources domestically in the public sector. However, these are not enough as the scale of investment required exceeds what the public sector can provide.

To do so, the private resources will have to be mobilised for the public good.

"For this purpose, we need to update our thinking quite fundamentally in how we use international financial institutions. We need a greater scale of financing – public, private, and philanthropic," Tharman said.

This suggests that the private sector and the public sector will have to organise themselves as a system that works hand in hand together.

Strengthening multilateral mechanism

In order for these solutions to work, however, multilateral mechanisms need to be strengthened.

At the recent water conference, UN Secretary-General António Guterres committed to strengthening the way UN agencies organised themselves to solve water problems, such as working better across UN agencies, and also appointing a UN water envoy to work with agencies.

"It is an important start, but it requires all member states to really join efforts together, and coalitions of the willing to support specific initiatives to tackle the global water crisis," Tharman said.

Meanwhile, Tharman also encouraged improving people's trust in international cooperation by fixing the problem of domestic polarisation and increasing trust in local government. Domestic polarisation needs to be addressed in order to achieve multilateralism.

While it is not "black and white", Tharman suggested that when surveys show that trust in local government is higher, trust in international cooperation also increases. This will in turn motivate people to trust the idea of cooperating with the rest of the world.

"So let's have that sense of realism, that sense of opportunity, that sense of being able to unleash a new growth opportunity in the global system. It can be done. It requires political will and it requires political reorientation at home, wherever we are," Tharman said.

