Telok Ayer microbrewery offers free beer if you can hold your bladder for 1 hour

Don't bring your friends with small bladders.

Joshua Lee | July 24, 2023, 12:50 PM

Events

Are you sick of your usual after-work watering holes?

Or perhaps you're seeking a challenge to spice up a mundane work day?

Lion Brewery Co has a new promotion, Pressure Hour, which offers free beer every Thursday.

The catch? You'll need a tight rein on your bladder.

The challenge is quite simple.

The microbrewery serves free-flow beer from 6pm to 7pm to everyone until someone taps out by going to the restroom or leaving the bar.

If no one taps out by 7pm, the beer will be free.

Fun.

If bladder control isn't your forte, no worries. There are other beer promotions -- Beers for Boys and Ladies' Night -- at Lion Brewery Co that you can enjoy.

Beers for Boys

Men can get two free pints and enjoy happy hour prices all night every Thursday.

There's also a bonus for heavy drinkers.

Any man who drinks 10 pints on Thursday nights will be rewarded with 10 free pints. These free pints must be redeemed within the month, limited to one-pint redemption per day.

Men can also enjoy free-flowing tapas between 7pm and 8pm every Thursday.

Ladies' Night

On Wednesdays, ladies will have two complimentary servings of Lion Brewery Co's specially curated cocktails.

There is also free-flowing tapas from 7pm to 8pm

Ladies who wish to drink more can enjoy a two-hour liquid buffet featuring seasonal lion beers, house wines, prosecco rose, Mariupol Mustang, and the microbrewery's signature gin and tonic.

The liquid buffet costs S$25++ per person.

Ladies visiting during their birthday month can have the liquid buffet for free, as well as a complimentary Flaming Lambo.

Lion Brewery Co is located at 36 Club Street, S69469 (map).

For reservations, call 9366 5815.

All images: Lion Brewery Co

