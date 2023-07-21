Teen, 18, arrested in Serangoon after being found with S$34,000 & ATM cards linked to scam cases

An 18-year-old teen has been arrested after he was found with more than S$34,000 in cash, as well as an assortment of bank ATM cards and mobile SIM cards, on him.

He also had four mobile phones and an internet banking token.

Could not account for his possession of the items

Police officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division found these items on him while on patrol at Sandown Place, around Serangoon Gardens, on Wednesday (July 19) at 11:10pm.

When asked, the teenager was unable to provide a satisfactory account for his possession of the items.

He was subsequently arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of dishonestly retaining stolen property.

ATM cards linked to scam cases

Preliminary investigations revealed that monies from scam cases were deposited into bank accounts linked to some of the ATM cards confiscated from the teen.

Police suspected that he used the cards to make cash withdrawals, transfers and deposits, which were linked to criminal activities, on behalf of others.

Commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Xie Xingmao, commented that criminal syndicates often rely on money mules to launder money obtained from criminal activities.

He pointed out that such money mules may illegally receive and transfer monies from unknown sources or allow their own accounts to be used for such transfers.

"As such, police will actively pursue and investigate those who do so. Individuals are reminded not to facilitate such transfers of illegal monies,” Xie concluded.

To be charged in court

The 18-year-old will be charged in court on July 21.

For dishonestly retaining stolen property, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

Top image from Singapore Police Force.