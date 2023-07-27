Brothers, aged 17 & 19, among 6 S'poreans arrested in island-wide raid, drugs worth S$497,000 seized

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested six Singaporeans, including a pair of teenage brothers, for suspected drug offences during an island-wide operation on Jul. 26, 2023.

About 986g of "Ice", 7,816g of cannabis, 452g of ketamine, 183g of "Ecstasy" tablets, 1,218 Erimin-5 tablets, 31 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and 1,319g of unknown liquid suspected to contain controlled drugs were seized.

The drugs have a total estimated value of more than S$497,000, CNB said in a press release.

A weapon was also recovered during the raid.

"Ice" is the street name for methamphetamine, while "Esctasy" refers to tablets containing Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Methylenedioxyethylamphetamine (MDEA) or Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA).

According to CNB, 986g of "Ice" can feed the addiction of about 560 abusers for a week, while 7,816g of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 1,110 abusers for a week.

Teenage brothers arrested

During the raid, CNB officers arrested the pair of teenage brothers, aged 17 and 19, at a residential unit in the vicinity of Jurong West Avenue 5.

About 11g of "Ice", 23g of cannabis, and a karambit knife were seized from the unit.

Additionally, officers arrested a 28-year-old man in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 74.

4g of "Ice" was found on him.

CNB officers escorted the man to a riser located in the same vicinity, where a bag containing about 2g of "Ice", 75g of cannabis, 260g of ketamine, and 400 Erimin-5 tablets was recovered.

Young couple arrested

On the same day, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Jurong East Avenue 1.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested.

Officers searched the couple's unit and found about 105g of "Ice", 1,248g of cannabis, 30g of ketamine, 228 Erimin-5 tablets, 31 LSD stamps, 106g of "Ecstasy" tablets, and 1,319g of unknown liquid suspected to contain controlled drugs.

23-year-old woman arrested

A separate party of CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 6 that same afternoon and arrested a 23-year-old woman.

A packet containing about 64g of "Ice" was recovered from her.

Officers who searched the unit seized about 800g of "Ice", 6,470g of cannabis, 162g of ketamine, 77g of "Ecstasy" tablets and 590 Erimin-5 tablets.

Drug trafficking is an offence in Singapore.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

DAC Aaron Tang, Director of Intelligence Division, emphasised that CNB will continue to "keep up the pressure against drug syndicates and traffickers who profit off the misery of drug abusers and their loved ones".

"Syndicates are heartless and have no qualms in getting young people addicted to drugs and involved in serious drug offences that carry severe consequences," Tang added.

Investigations into the arrested suspects are ongoing. CNB is tracking other suspects connected to their cases.

