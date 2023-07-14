Back

Teck Whye man threatens to throw rider's e-bike into bin over spilled drink

Oh no.

Joshua Lee | July 14, 2023, 02:26 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A Grab customer allegedly threatened a delivery rider over a drink that got spilled during transit.

The 30-year-old rider, whom Shin Min Daily News referred to as Wang (transliteration), said he spilled his customer's drink and met the customer at the foot of the block.

The customer insisted that he did not want to seek a refund from Grab, which is the formal procedure.

Instead, he wanted Wang to return to the merchant and purchase a new drink.

Wang claimed on social media that even though he apologised repeatedly, the customer insisted that he buy a new drink.

Wang also claimed that the customer threatened to throw his e-bike into the rubbish bin.

The customer even claimed that he used to be delivery rider and said he would offer to re-purchase whatever food or drink he damaged for his customers.

In the end. Wang said he would return to the merchant and buy another drink.

However, he took the opportunity to continue delivering his other orders and lodged a police report.

The rider told Shin Min that later that evening, the customer called him and asked about the drink.

When he heard that the rider had lodged a police report, he ridiculed him and hung up.

In a later update, Wang said Grab banned the customer from the platform, following his feedback.

Top images by Wang, via Shin Min Daily News. 

Hyun Bin’s wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds S'pore from Jul. 14 to end-Sep. 2023

Grab your cameras.

July 14, 2023, 12:54 PM

Google's chatbot Bard now live in S'pore, so we asked it weird stuff

When your friends ghost you, Bard will always be there.

July 14, 2023, 12:48 PM

26 errant cyclists in S'pore caught breaching group size rule, each slapped with S$150 fine

A group of 15 cyclists were caught on their way to the dedicated cycling track at West Camp Road.

July 14, 2023, 12:34 PM

SCDF puts out fire on tanker anchored off Tanah Merah ferry terminal

No one was injured.

July 14, 2023, 12:07 PM

Bukit Panjang resident finds man's body beside block after hearing 'loud thud'

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

July 14, 2023, 11:15 AM

Bugis coffee shop stops patrons from drinking from their own water bottles

Thoughts?

July 14, 2023, 10:29 AM

Indranee Rajah to address Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin’s unparliamentary comment in Parliament

Sufficient gravity.

July 14, 2023, 08:39 AM

Iswaran CPIB probe: Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng arrested, on bail for S$100,000

Ong founded the Singapore-based company Hotel Properties which manages the Four Seasons and Hilton hotels locally.

July 14, 2023, 08:32 AM

Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat fails to become prime minister in 1st parliament vote

324 votes in favour, 182 against, 199 abstained.

July 13, 2023, 09:29 PM

S Iswaran, who is assisting with a CPIB investigation, to remain in S'pore during leave of absence: PMO

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong instructed Iswaran to take leave of absence.

July 13, 2023, 09:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.