Teck Whye man threatens to throw rider's e-bike into bin over spilled drink

A Grab customer allegedly threatened a delivery rider over a drink that got spilled during transit.

The 30-year-old rider, whom Shin Min Daily News referred to as Wang (transliteration), said he spilled his customer's drink and met the customer at the foot of the block.

The customer insisted that he did not want to seek a refund from Grab, which is the formal procedure.

Instead, he wanted Wang to return to the merchant and purchase a new drink.

Wang claimed on social media that even though he apologised repeatedly, the customer insisted that he buy a new drink.

Wang also claimed that the customer threatened to throw his e-bike into the rubbish bin.

The customer even claimed that he used to be delivery rider and said he would offer to re-purchase whatever food or drink he damaged for his customers.

In the end. Wang said he would return to the merchant and buy another drink.

However, he took the opportunity to continue delivering his other orders and lodged a police report.

The rider told Shin Min that later that evening, the customer called him and asked about the drink.

When he heard that the rider had lodged a police report, he ridiculed him and hung up.

In a later update, Wang said Grab banned the customer from the platform, following his feedback.

