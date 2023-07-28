S'pore taxi driver to pay S$330,500 in damages even after judge found passenger ‘exaggerated’ her condition post-accident

A taxi passenger involved in an accident in Singapore was awarded S$330,472.45 after she sued the taxi driver for damages, claiming the accident caused her significant pain and suffering, stifled her career progression, and limited her opportunities.

The judgement of the case was made available on Jul. 27.

The case

On Dec. 24, 2011, Ng Xin Ni was a passenger in Seah Seow Meng’s taxi when they got into an accident.

Ng had not been wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, causing her to be “flung forward and injured”.

She was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH) by ambulance, where she was discharged on the same day with medication.

According to the discharge report, Ng had not suffered any direct trauma to her head, but did experience lower back tenderness.

She was diagnosed with a “lower back contusion” and given pain medication.

However, the pain persisted.

Pain in lower back

On Feb 9. 2012, a MRI scan of Ng’s back at Gleneagles Medical Centre showed that her spine was suffering from disc protrusion.

The doctor said she had suffered from a whiplash injury and a prolapsed intervertebral disc “during the accident”.

Ng received injections and was recommended physiotherapy for her injuries.

33% total disability

However, despite further treatment, Ng’s condition apparently grew worse.

Further scans showed more problems with her spine, and she continued experiencing neck and back pains, as well as chronic pain and injuries in her limbs.

In 2016, her doctor reported that Ng’s “total disability will be about 33 per cent” as a result of her spinal injuries, torn right ankle ligament, and torn left wrist ligament.

In 2019, Ng underwent an operation for her spinal injury.

Ng claimed to have trouble finding employment as well, saying that she could not find a job until August 2022, where she worked at Cherry Technology Solutions earning S$2,600 a month.

Injuries exaggerated, not caused by accident

The judge noted that some of the injuries Ng was claiming damages for had no relation to the accident in the first place.

As such, he dismissed her claims for the wrist, ankle, and foot injuries as the initial medical scans had only shown injuries to Ng’s back.

He also found that some of her injuries had been exaggerated.

He noted that most of the treatments recommended by Ng’s doctors were conservative, indicating that the degree of injury was not as debilitating as she described them to be.

Footage recorded by a private investigator also showed Ng walking her dog and being able to pick up its poo with minimal reliance on her crutch, despite claims that she was “largely bedridden” after the accident.

The judge said Ng “repeatedly sought to paint her condition in a tragic light” and ultimately found that “the injuries caused by the accident were insufficient to cause the debilitating effects that she sought to portray”.

Ng was ultimately awarded S$58,000 for her neck, hip, and back injuries, S$223,562.45 for past and future medical expenses, and S$8,310 for past and future transport costs.

Bartender/ café-owner dreams dashed

Ng also claimed damages for the loss of income the accident had cost her.

Prior to the accident, Ng said her long-term dream was to own and run her own café or restaurant.

She had planned on working as a bartender and had completed and obtained certificates to do so, where she could have made S$2,500 to S$3,000 a month.

However, Ng was unable to pursue her F&B dreams due to her injuries and frequent medical leave, and had to pivot to obtaining diplomas in other professions.

After failing to a get a diploma from PSB Academy, Ng ended up with a diploma in Information Technology from Kaplan Higher Education Institute in 2016 and two certificates in Business Analysis and Business Principles from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

She also said it was difficult to work full-time jobs due to her back, neck, and leg pain, and had to work at her family’s auto-shop from 2013 for S$1,500 a month until it was sold in 2017.

Ng had previously worked for FedEx for three months in 2012, and then at Raffles Medical for six months after, where she made around S$1,600 a month at both jobs.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Ng began working at Cherry Tech as an executive assistant, making S$2,600 a month.

Looking at Ng’s employment history, the judge found no reason to believe a doctor’s report in 2020 saying Ng was unable to work since the accident, noting that she held several jobs while furthering her studies.

The judge also found that any shortfall of income to be a result of Ng’s own actions, pointing out that Ng had voluntarily resigned from Raffles Medical in 2013.

As a result, much of her loss in income came from her own decision to be unemployed or to work only for her family’s business where her salary was stagnant.

The judge also added that since Ng could not provide any evidence that she was unable to secure employment due to her injuries, he found her injuries to be not so debilitating that they rendered her unable to undertake any form of work.

As such, Ng was only awarded S$15,600 for her pre-trial loss of income, for the six months after her spinal surgery where the judge agreed that she could not have worked.

Judge dismissed S$248,724 claim

However, Ng also sought S$248,724 for the loss of her future earnings, as the accident affected both her career path and progression.

The judge once again noted her tendency to exaggerate her disabilities, and pointed out that the administrative nature of current job appeared to suit her well.

The judge also expressed “serious doubt” as to whether her salary was lower than what she could have earned if the accident had not happened.

Saying that there was “insufficient evidence” to establish a causal link between her alleged shortfall in salary to her injuries and pain due to the accident, the judge noted that the shortfall could have come from factors unrelated to the accident, such as not properly leveraging on her IT qualifications, or being unable to market her skillset to employers.

He thus dismissed Ng’s claim.

The judge, in total, ordered Seah, the taxi driver, to pay Ng general damages of S$99,200 and special damages of S$231,272.45.

Top photo via Unsplash.