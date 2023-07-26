Taliban representatives 'informally' visit Indonesia to improve relations

Representatives from Afghanistan’s Taliban government recently visited Indonesia “informally”.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said that the visit took place around mid-July 2023, according to AFP.

He noted that the representatives should not be considered a delegation, as that indicated “some sort of formality”, while he understood that they were in Indonesia “informally for internal matters” with the Afghan mission.

Faizasyah also claimed that Afghan and Indonesian government officials did not hold official meetings.

From the Taliban

A Taliban source told Nikkei Asia that the visit by a “middle-level delegation” was to “improve relations” between Afghanistan and Indonesia, which is the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world.

The trip was also tweeted by a spokesperson from Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad.

د ا.ا.ا. د بهرنيو چارو وزارت د لومړي سیاسی ریاست مرستیال ښاغلی مغفورالله شهاب په مشرۍ یو پلاوي اندونیزیا ته سفر وکړ. یاد پلاوي په اندونيزيا کې د افغانستان له سفارت څخه ليدنه وکړه، د سفارت کاري چارې يې وارزولې او خپلو ډيپلوماټانو ته یې د چارو د ښه والي او روڼتيا په موخه... pic.twitter.com/gTZpQmy5SM — Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad1) July 14, 2023

He wrote that a “delegation” headed to Indonesia for talks with “some scholars, politicians and businessmen,” according to the tweets’ translation by AFP.

He claimed that the Afghan representatives also had meetings with officials from Singapore, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

سفيرانو او شاژدافیرانو سره هم ليدنې کړې چې په ترڅ کې یې د مخدره موادو پر کښت او قاچاق بندیز، د معتادینو درملنه، په هیواد کې د تأمین شوي امنیت، په صادراتو کې زیاتوالی، د پولي ثبات ټینګښت، له ګاونډیو سره ښې اړیکې، ترانزیتي اسانتیاوې او داسې نورو هغو فرصتونو چې د امارت د تیرو څه... — Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad1) July 14, 2023

Analysts noted that the visit by Taliban representatives was potentially to shore up support for its economy as well as increase recognition for its regime, according to Nikkei Asia.

Background

The Taliban government remains unrecognised officially by any country or international organisation such as the United Nations (UN).

It ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s, until the country was invaded by the U.S. and NATO allies after the September 11 attacks.

During their reign, they introduced rules and punishments according to their harsh interpretation of Sharia law, which became their defining characteristic.

After being ousted in 2001, it spent the next 20 years recovering and regrouping, fighting in an insurgency against the U.S. backed central government.

Comeback

The Taliban eventually retook control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

In December 2022, it banned women from attending university indefinitely, despite pledging to respect women's rights.

Faizasyah stated that Indonesia’s government would not recognise the Taliban as they still needed to meet “certain expectations”, according to Nikkei Asia.

"We anticipate a process for internal reconciliation, a process of more democratisation, and better access to education for women.”

Indonesia’s relationship with Afghanistan is largely founded on common religious solidarity, with the latter also being a Muslim-majority country.

Although Indonesia reinstated its embassy in Kabul in early 2022, it continued to hold off recognition of the Taliban government, Jakarta Post reported.

It also expressed “deep concern” over the Taliban’s decision to suspend women’s university education and advocated for women’s participation in “all aspects of society”.

Indonesia is deeply concerned and disappointed with the decision of Taliban to suspend access to university education for women in Afghanistan. — MoFA Indonesia (@Kemlu_RI) December 21, 2022

