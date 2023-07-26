Back

S'pore man, 24, allegedly flees with S$27,000 jewellery after meeting seller on pretext of buying it

Belmont Lay | July 26, 2023, 04:31 PM

A 24-year-old man in Singapore was arrested on Monday, July 24 for allegedly stealing a piece of jewellery valued at more than S$27,000.

He supposedly posed as a legitimate buyer and met the victim at about 6:40pm on Sunday to complete the transaction.

It is understood the meet-up was arranged after the jewellery was listed on Carousell.

After meeting the victim, the accused allegedly took the jewellery and fled.

The jewellery was recovered, the police said after officers from the Central Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him on Monday.

The man was charged in court on Wednesday with theft.

He can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

The police reminded members of the public to take precautions when meeting others to exchange goods.

Sellers should meet buyers at locations with surveillance cameras and refrain from openly displaying expensive items before the transaction.

