92-year-old man in Taiwan shoots wife, 77, with shotgun after suspecting her of cheating

Their son called the police upon realising that his father had shot his mother.

Matthias Ang | July 12, 2023, 03:40 PM

Events

A 77-year-old woman in Taiwan was shot by her 92-year-old husband, surnamed Ding (transliteration), after he suspected her of cheating, Taiwanese media reported.

The incident happened in Yilan county on Jul. 9.

The woman is reported to be in a stable condition after shotgun pellets were removed from her thighs and abdomen at a hospital.

A double-barrelled shotgun and 24 shotgun shells, including a fired shell, were seized from the couple's home by the police.

Married for more than 50 years

Taiwanese media further reported that the couple have been married for more than 50 years.

However, at the time of the shooting, relations between Ding and his wife were poor, with both of them sleeping in separate rooms.

Police added that the couple had been at odds for "a long time".

At about 6am on Jul. 9, a quarrel flared up between the couple over "trivial matters".

Following the argument, the woman returned to her room and closed her door.

In anger, the man took his shotgun and fired it at the door, injuring his wife who was standing behind it.

Son called police upon discovering his father had shot his mother

The sound woke their second son who was sleeping in the next room.

Upon discovering that his father had shot his mother, he called the police.

While being questioned by the authorities, Ding said he suspected that his wife had a boyfriend and had taken him home to hide him in her room, hence his decision to shoot her.

His account was dismissed by his son who described it as a "fantasy" by his father.

Ding's wife has since filed for an emergency protection order with the Yilan District Court.

As for Ding's possession of a shotgun, the police noted that the man had applied legally for a license in 1983, in accordance with local regulations that govern firearm management for self-defence.

The police are seeking to revoke Ding's license in light of his recent actions.

Top photos via Liberty Times

