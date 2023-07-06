Looking to change careers? Here are the in-demand industries in S'pore for 2023

Have you been casually scrolling through LinkedIn for new job opportunities?

Or maybe you’re actively applying for a job, but have not been able to land one in your industry of choice.

If you’ve been considering a career change, acquiring the right skill set for the job might be just what you need to take your job search to the next level.

After all, going where the jobs are is one thing, but upskilling, regardless of one’s age, will not only be helpful in advancing your career, but also help in staying relevant amidst a highly competitive world.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the labour market will look softer in the coming months, but certain sectors are predicted to do better than others for the remainder of this year.

In a report published in Mar. 2023, MOM highlighted these sectors to be the financial services, information and communications, and professional services sectors – where employment numbers have grown – based on data collected in 2022.

SkillsFuture Singapore also highlighted the green economy as an industry that will likely flourish in tandem with Singapore’s future goals, as part of its annual report for skills in demand in 2022.

To help you move into these industries, there are several SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) events – organised as part of the 2023 SkillsFuture Festival – you’ll be able to check out this July and August to find out more about up-and-coming industries and their relevant opportunities.

From roadshows and webinars showcasing the most in-demand skills for working professionals to interactive games you can play to evaluate your unique skill sets, here’s a preview of what you can expect.

1. The Green Economy

With sustainability taking front and centre in many businesses today, the “green economy” will likely be one of the biggest job-creators in the years to come.

If you’re not sure what “green economy” entails, it basically refers to the economic activities by businesses investing in climate-friendly and sustainability-oriented solutions.

If you’re keen on getting a head start for job opportunities within the industry, you can head down for the upcoming SkillsFuture Roadshow, where you can explore training options in the green economy with course providers or discover available positions.

For more career, skills and training advice, you can speak to on-site advisors at the roadshow or register for a free one-to-one consultation with skills ambassadors.

You’ll also be able to check out options for the care and digital economy at the roadshow.

To find out more about the sustainability sector, you can also head down to Learning Day @ SAFRA Choa Chu Kang, where you’ll be able to pick up additional job insights and opportunities through experiential hands-on workshops, as well as clubhouse tours to explore the latest green building strategies.

Details of SkillsFuture Roadshow

Date: Jul. 7 to 9

Time: 11am to 9pm

Location: Suntec City Mall, Atrium (Convention Centre)

Caters to: General public, working professionals

Details of Learning Day @ SAFRA Choa Chu Kang

Date: Jul. 8 to 9

Time: 11am to 6pm

Location: SAFRA Choa Chu Kang

Caters to: General public, mid-careerists

2. Information and Communications Industry

With Singapore being one of the most wired countries in the world, the information and communications (ICT) industry is another sector ripe with opportunities.

The industry goes beyond the digitalisation of businesses – 5G technology is also expected to boost the sector with new opportunities in areas such as Industry 4.0, self-driving cars and smart cities, according to an article in Workforce Singapore’s Workipedia by MyCareersFuture.

Additionally, the ICT industry offers jobseekers the chance to work with some of the top (and best paying) software and services companies in the world, such as Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Those keen on exploring the industry further can attend the SkillsFuture Festival X Amazon Web Services Roadshow, which has interactive activities for participants to learn more about cloud computing, AI, and machine learning, and discover job opportunities in the sector.

The interactive activities will include instructor-led workshops on the basics of coding and cloud computing, as well as gamified self-learning through products like the AWS Cloud Quest – a role-playing game to help players build practical AWS Cloud skills.

By playing a series of cloud computing activities, visitors will also be able to redeem a small cup of coffee for free at the Serverlesspresso booth.

There will also be experts on site to provide personalised advice for those looking to advance their career in cloud tech.

Details of SkillsFuture Festival X Amazon Web Services Roadshow

Date: Jul. 14 to 16

Time: 11am to 9pm

Location: VivoCity, Central Atrium, L1

Caters to: General public, both casual learners and experienced cloud users

3. Financial Services

Finally, there’s the financial services industry, where there are jobs in the banking and wealth management sector, to more technical positions such as data engineering and data science.

Singapore is the leading financial centre in the Asia Pacific, and the financial services sector will always be a crucial pillar of the economy.

The Financial Services Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025 launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Sep. 2022 aims to create at least 3,000 net jobs a year and achieve an average growth of four to five per cent annually from 2021 to 2025.

If you’re keen to pick up some useful skills for this fast-growing sector, explore different virtual webinars on SkillsFuture such as “Skills Workshop with Vertical Institute: Why FIs are paying salary premiums for Data Analytics skills”, as part of the Financial Sector Jobs and Skills Fair that will be held online from Jul. 10 to 11.

Job opportunities from organisations like DBS and UOB will also be discoverable then, and the virtual site for the Financial Sector roadshow will be available till Jul. 31.

Alternatively, you can attend the physical roadshow from Jul. 12 to 13, where selected training providers will showcase training resources for applicants entering the industry for the first time.

For those that prefer more hands-on support, there will also be one-to-one consultations with skills ambassadors during the physical roadshow.

Details for Financial Sector Jobs and Skills Fair

Date: Jul. 10 to 11 (Virtual); Jul. 12 to 13 (Physical roadshow)

Time: 11am to 4pm for the physical roadshow

Location: UOB Plaza

Caters to: Professionals in the financial services sector and general public

SkillsFuture Festival 2023

All these events and more can be found at the SkillsFuture Festival 2023 from Jul. 4 to Aug. 18.

The SkillsFuture Festival is an annual event organised by SSG to promote lifelong learning, and aims to provide Singaporeans with the tools needed to upskill and advance one’s career opportunities.

Whether you’re a generalist or a specialist, there will be roadshows catered both to the general public (so you can explore away), as well as industry-specific events for professionals who are simply looking to enhance their skill sets and grow their network.

Students or fresh graduates can check out the SkillsFuture Work-Study Fair on Aug. 11 to learn more about the various Work-Study Programmes (WSP) offered by different polytechnics and ITE.

Here, a variety of webinars will be available for those keen on exploring opportunities in the info-comm, media, healthcare, lifestyle, and Industry 4.0 sectors.

Details for SkillsFuture Work-Study Fair

Date: Aug. 11

Time: 9am to 2pm

Location: Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Caters to: Poly/ITE students and graduates

Fresh graduates can also check out the World X roadshow on Jul. 22, which will feature more than 150 different jobs, and offer graduates the opportunity to network with as many as 200 professionals from the green, healthcare, and ICT industries.

Details for World X

Date: Jul. 22

Time: 10am to 4pm

Location: Lifelong Learning Institute

Caters to: Poly/ITE students and graduates

If you’re looking for new training opportunities or seeking some personalised upskilling advice, you can also check out the SSG x WSG Jobs & Skills Fair 2023, where walk-in interviews and career coaching will be available.

You’ll be able to meet employers from sectors such as early childhood, and even pick up novel skills through fun activities such as culinary demonstrations and digital marketing workshops.

Details for SSG x WSG Jobs & Skills Fair 2023

Date: Jul. 28 to 30

Time: 11am to 9pm

Location: NEX Atrium, Level 1

Caters to: General public

Alternatively, the SkillsFuture Healthcare Jobs and Skills Roadshow will be most useful if you’re looking to enter the healthcare sector, and will be held from Jul. 14 to 15.

Free basic health screening will be provided at the roadshow, and interested individuals can even participate in on-site activities such as a 360 degree virtual tour of a hospital’s operating theatre, and learning how to respond to different emergency situations.

Details for SkillsFuture Healthcare Jobs and Skills Roadshow

Date: Jul. 14 to 15

Time: 11am to 7:30pm

Location: Toa Payoh HDB Hub Atrium

Caters to: Students or fresh graduates, and early to mid-careerists

For more information on all the events and activities hosted by SSG for the festival, click here.

