6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing, 25-year-old suspect detained

Among the six casualties, one was a teacher, three were children, and two were parents.

Keyla Supharta | July 10, 2023, 02:44 PM

Events

Six people were killed and one injured in a stabbing at a kindergarten in southern China on Monday (Jul. 10).

According to the police, the attack took place at 7.40am in Lianjiang, Guandong Province.

Among the six casualties, one was a teacher, three were children, and two were parents, Aljazeera reported.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man named Wu Moujie, was arrested 20 minutes after the attack. Police have classified the attack as a case of "intentional assault".

An anonymous source told local media that one of the adult victims had hit the assailant's child with a car before, but did not give him any compensation.

A storeowner who worked in the vicinity of the kindergarten told BBC that the area around the school was sealed.

Increasing number of stabbing cases

China has been seeing an increasing number of stabbing cases in schools in recent years.

In August last year, three people were killed and six injured in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in southern Jianxi. A 48-year-old suspect was arrested.

In June 2020, a school security guard in Southern China injured 39 people after allegedly attacking them with a knife.

Following five consecutive attacks on school children between March to May 2010, Chinese authorities were urged to increase security within the vicinity of schools "so that criminals won't dare [to] touch children".

Top image via 新浪新闻/Weibo.

