S’porean single mother, 37, regains confidence after 4 years of unemployment

"I was living in a box."

That's how Mahjebin Abdul Rahim, a 37-year-old single mother, described her past self.

More accurately, she was yearning to break free from a state of fear and self-doubt.

The struggle of a single mother

Mahjebin had been unemployed for four years.

She had worked as a community manager from 2015 to 2018, when her contract ended.

Soon after, she gave birth to her daughter.

"From there, I knew I wanted to just be a mother. I wanted to care for my daughter and give her all the love I can," Mahjebin told Mothership.

So, she stopped working full-time.

But of course, being a parent is more than just providing love and care for your child.

Financial support is just as imperative, especially for a young, single mother who rents a two-room flat where she lives with her daughter.

Mahjebin picked up some freelancing and part-time work whenever she could to make ends meet.

Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan for her.

"I don’t know why but I just have bad luck with work," she quipped.

Met unempathetic boss and gossipy colleagues

Her employers were not empathetic towards Mahjebin's situation.

"They would find fault with me. I was not as efficient as others and I was struggling but my employer was not understanding at all."

What made her working experience worse was having colleagues who judged her physical appearance and education background – her highest education qualification is a National ITE Certificate (Nitec) in Business.

"Some of them would talk behind my back, they called me names. Everything about me was just wrong," said Mahjebin as tears welled up in her eyes.

"With all these bad experiences, I started to lose confidence in myself. My self-esteem was very low. I always questioned myself, why I was the way I was," she added.

As her mental well-being took a toll, Mahjebin decided that the next best thing she could do was to leave her job.

She thought she could earn a living with her cooking skills.

Started a home-based business

"I love to cook so I started a home-based business selling Arab cuisine."

Unfortunately, it was yet another path that bore no fruit.

Mahjebin lacked the marketing skills to promote her home-based business.

"I would upload a post on Instagram but only one person liked it," she said, adding that she struggled to secure orders from customers.

Eventually, she stopped the business as she couldn’t earn much profit from it.

Having exhausted all her options, Mahjebin retreated into her comfort zone, afraid of getting hurt and disappointed again.

"I had no courage left to do anything. My life was just me and my daughter. I lost contact with jobs, with the outside world. I had no idea about the latest technology and trends after not working for years. I knew I needed to update myself, to upgrade myself. But I just didn’t know how."

Gaining the courage to improve herself

Things took a turn for the better in 2022, when Mahjebin came across an advertisement on Facebook about MENDAKI's Back to Work Women programme, which has now been enhanced as Women At Work ([email protected]).

The [email protected] programme empowers women from all backgrounds to overcome challenges, return to the workforce, and achieve career success.

Through its online workshop, participants will learn how to prepare themselves for the workforce.

Mahjebin told Mothership:

"When I saw the programme, I became motivated. I saw other women like me who were going through the same thing and they managed to eventually get a job and improve their lives. As soon as I saw that, I knew it was a sign for me to do something for both myself and my daughter."

She contacted MENDAKI’s main line and spoke to one of MENDAKI's Care Advisors who then referred her to attend Batch 1 of the [email protected] programme on Jul. 26, 2022.

"The [email protected] workshops were only for a few days but I learnt so much. I learnt how to conduct myself for a job interview— how to dress and what I should say. I learnt how to write better resumes and cover letters. I also learnt how to speak up and be more confident in myself."

Additionally, Mahjebin was taught basic IT skills such as how to use Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

"Before this, I only had limited knowledge on how to use Word and PowerPoint. I didn’t even know how to use Excel. But after the workshop, I can use all of them quite well. It’s so funny because the workshops were only for a few days, from 9am to 5pm daily. But it completely changed my life."

Beyond the skills she picked up, Mahjebin found emotional support from new friends she met at the workshops.

"There were about 15 people in the class. They were women of all ages. Some were elderly, some were younger than me. But we all had the same goal— we wanted to improve ourselves. I made a few good friends through the workshop. I’m still in contact with them till today."

Mahjebin added that MENDAKI continued to provide assistance to her even after she completed the [email protected] programme.

"MENDAKI has been very helpful. I can be open with them about my issues. And they continued to check up on me and my daughter till today."

Her MENDAKI Care Advisors helped her financially, ensuring she received grocery vouchers, food ration, and formula milk for her daughter.

They also introduced her to [email protected] programme partner, Daughters of Tomorrow (DOT), where she received a refurbished laptop and vouchers.

Breaking free into the world with newfound confidence

On Sep. 1, 2022, Mahjebin landed herself a full-time job for the first time in four years.

She worked as a customer service officer in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

"With this job, I used what I learnt from the [email protected] workshops and was more confident in myself. And I’m stronger now. I don’t give up easily. I’m no longer so afraid."

When asked what she hoped her future would look like, Mahjebin said:

"I want to buy a house for me and my daughter. I want her to live comfortably. And I want her to be successful when she grows up. I want to be the kind of woman who can provide for my daughter in every way possible."

On top of this, Mahjebin also hoped that she can encourage other struggling women in Singapore, especially those who may be in a similar situation as her.

"Open yourself to the world. Be free, don’t stress. Don’t be afraid to get help. There are so many opportunities for you out there. If I didn’t attend [email protected], my life would just be the same until today. I would still be very timid and lost. I won’t be who I am today."

For more information about MENDAKI’s [email protected] programme, you can visit this site.

To register for it, you can click here.

This article is sponsored by MENDAKI.

Top image via Unsplash. Quotes were edited for clarity.