S'poreans can use Taiwan airport automated gates from Jul. 27, 2023

Singapore is the sixth country to have such an agreement with Taiwan.

Matthias Ang | July 27, 2023, 12:20 PM

Starting from Jul. 27, Singaporeans can use Taiwan's automated electronic gates to clear customs when they are entering the island.

According to Taiwanese media Central News Agency (CNA)Singaporeans who want to use the automated gates will have to head to a registration counter located at the arrival area with their passports, where their fingerprints and faces will be scanned.

Once they have completed this process, they will be allowed to proceed through an automated gate.

Sixth country to have such an agreement with Taiwan

The Taipei Times further reported that Singapore is the sixth country to have such an agreement with Taiwan.

The other five countries are the U.S., South Korea, Australia, Italy and Germany.

In addition, the move is reciprocal, as Singapore added Taiwan to its own automated clearance initiative in April.

A ceremony to commemorate the move will reportedly be held in Taipei in the evening of Jul. 27, with officials from both Taiwan and Singapore attending the event.

Currently, citizens from 51 countries can enter Singapore through the automated gates at Changi Airport.

Top photo via Taipei Taoyuan Airport/Facebook

