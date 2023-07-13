Back

S'porean man arrested in Bangkok after being accused of stealing 100,000 baht, laptop from German

He claimed the German guest's belongings as his.

Belmont Lay | July 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

Events

A Singaporean man was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok after he was accused of stealing personal belongings and 100,000 baht (S$3,840) in cash from a German man.

The accused, Teo Yu Xuan Kenny, was named by Thaiger.

It took officers less than an hour to apprehend the Singaporean who tried to leave Thailand.

The original news was a police release, according to siamrath.co.th.

What happened

According to a hotel in Pattaya, a German guest allowed the premises to hold his valuables, including 100,000 baht in cash, a laptop, and his passport for safekeeping.

Immigration officers received a complaint about the Singaporean from the hotel on July 10.

The Singaporean man allegedly approached the hotel staff, and pretended to claim ownership of the German guest's items.

He then managed to leave with everything and check out of the hotel.

At 4.35pm on the same day, officers managed to arrest Teo.

All of the stolen belongings were returned to the German victim after Teo was found to be travelling to Don Mueang Airport to fly back to Singapore.

The Superintendent of the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Office emphasised that it took only 50 minutes from the time the complaint was filed to the arrest of the suspect.

Foreign tourists in Thailand are advised to reach out to immigration officers through the hotline number 1178 if they encounter any difficulties or become victims of crimes.

Top images via Thaiger via Siam Focus Time & Google Maps

