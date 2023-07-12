Back

S'porean man, 25, jailed for assaulting police after accomplice, 39, got shot during tussle for firearm

The accomplice who was shot is serving his sentence for other offences but faces similar assault charges.

Paul Rin | July 12, 2023, 05:32 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A 25-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to jail for 10 years and six months and a S$4,000 fine on Jul. 10, 2023, after pleading guilty to eight charges, including voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty.

Nikhil M Durgude's other charges include possessing cannabis and consuming methamphetamine.

Nikhil and his accomplice Prakash Mathivanan, 39, first hit the headlines in 2020 when Prakash was shot in the abdomen during a raid on their apartment where he allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun.

Prakash is currently serving his sentence for credit card fraud and drug offences. His other pending charges include a similar offence of assaulting a public servant during the raid.

Police raided unit to find suspects for cheating case

According to court documents for Nikhil's case, on Nov. 5, 2020, at around midnight, three plainclothes police officers raided a unit in Balestier’s City Suites condominium as part of an operation to track down suspects involved in a series of cheating cases.

Durgude, Prakash and a woman were in the living room, with another woman in the bedroom.

After the officers entered the unit and identified themselves as police, they ordered the three in the living room to squat down and place their hands on their heads.

Durgude and Prakash lowered their bodies to the living room floor but started talking among themselves.

After one of the police officers told them to stop, Prakash suddenly lunged at him, causing both to fall to the ground. He then hit the officer “on his facial region and upper body”.

A second officer drew his service revolver and ordered Prakash to stop the assault.

In response, Prakash rushed toward the second policeman, grabbed his gun with both hands and began to “tussle”. According to previous police statements, Prakash eventually took a shot in the abdomen.

Punched and kicked a downed officer

However, as the first officer tried to get up and assist the second, Durgude “leapt up and began repeatedly punching and kicking” the downed officer. He also shouted, “N* b*h ch** b**! You think you big f*ck?”

The police officer experienced “bodily pain” from the assault, and by the time backup officers arrived and the fight ended, he was reported to be “on the floor with a bloodied face”.

Durgude was subsequently arrested along with the other individuals in the unit.

The assaulted police officer was treated at Singapore General Hospital on the same day, where he was diagnosed with a laceration on the forehead and abrasions on his right elbow and right forearm.

Related Article:

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Philippines allows screening of 'Barbie' movie, but wants 'South China Sea' map blurred

They found that there were only eight dashes, not nine.

July 12, 2023, 05:10 PM

Thai Electoral Commission recommends disqualifying PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament

Not really never ever, but it has become far more unlikely.

July 12, 2023, 05:04 PM

SUV-driving woman allegedly flees after driving against traffic & colliding head-on with taxi at Potong Pasir

The 63-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

July 12, 2023, 04:37 PM

Road closures on Jul. 15 & 16 weekend due to NE Show at Padang

Take note.

July 12, 2023, 04:36 PM

3 free public playgrounds for kids aged 5 to 12 outside Bird Paradise in Mandai

Fun.

July 12, 2023, 04:31 PM

S'pore delivery riders, drivers can set up representative bodies to negotiate welfare, contractual terms in 2024

Better representation for platform workers in Singapore.

July 12, 2023, 04:01 PM

92-year-old man in Taiwan shoots wife, 77, with shotgun after suspecting her of cheating

Their son called the police upon realising that his father had shot his mother.

July 12, 2023, 03:40 PM

Bvlgari apologises for not labelling Taiwan as Taiwan, China

Bvlgari also said it has been "steadfast" in upholding its stance on respecting China's sovereignty and the completeness of its territories.

July 12, 2023, 02:55 PM

Woman, 70, dies after being hit by car along Bukit Panjang Ring Road

The 41-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

July 12, 2023, 02:49 PM

CHAGEE S’pore & Honkai: Star Rail holding collab event from Jul. 19 - 30, 2023

Save money in-game, spend money out of game.

July 12, 2023, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.