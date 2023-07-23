S’pore Law Society elects Jason Chan as new president after Adrian Tan's passing

The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) announced on Jul. 23 that it will be electing Jason Chan Tai-Hui SC as its 28th President.

The election of Chan was done in accordance with section 56(2) of the Legal Profession Act, and conducted following the untimely passing of the society’s previous president Adrian Tan Gim Hai, the LawSoc noted.

Tan passed away at the age of 57 on Jul. 8 after battling with cancer for more than a year.

Chan, who is currently the LawSoc's vice-president, will begin his term as president with immediate effect.

His term will continue until Dec. 31, 2023.

Top images via Law Society of Singapore