S'pore Airlines makes record quarterly profit of S$734 million for 1st quarter of 2023

Singapore Airlines (SIA) hit a record quarterly performance in the carrier’s history after it posted a net profit of S$734 million for the first quarter of its current financial year, which ended June 30, 2023.

This is a 98.4 per cent increase from the S$370 million net profit for the same period in the previous financial year.

This quarterly record comes after SIA posted its highest full-year net profit in its 76-year history -- S$2.2 billion -- for the previous financial year.

These details were revealed by SIA in a bourse filing on July 27.

Numbers briefly

Revenue rose 14 per cent year on year to S$4.5 billion -- it was S$3.9 billion a year ago.

Passenger flown revenue grew 37.4 per cent to S$1 billion, which helped offset a 50.6 per cent decline in cargo flown revenue.

SIA and Scoot had 8.4 million passengers during the quarter, about 65.5 per cent higher than last year.

SIA and Scoot

The SIA group posted an operating profit of S$755 million -- some S$199 million higher than the S$556 million operating profit a year before.

SIA registered a record operating profit of S$738 million, up by S$113 million from last year.

Scoot registered a profit of S$24 million, up S$76 million compared to the last year.

Earnings per share for the first quarter stood at 14.3 Singapore cents, up from 5.8 Singapore cents a year ago.

Offsetting

Group passenger capacity expanded 32.4 per cent year on year.

However, cargo loads fell 11.3 per cent year on year, while capacity grew 12.1 per cent, due to the increase in bellyhold capacity as more passenger flights returned to service.

The stellar quarterly performance also helped to partially offset this year’s higher tax expense.

Expenditure up

The airline's expenditure increased 10.5 per cent to S$3.7 billion.

There was a 17.3 per cent decline -- S$220 million -- in net fuel cost that came in at S$1.05 billion.

The fall in net fuel cost was due to a 33.4 per cent drop in fuel prices.

Headwinds expected

SIA added that demand for air travel is expected to remain robust across the summer period.

However, inflation and weak economic conditions are likely to keep cargo demand soft in the near term, which is also partly due to higher competition.

The remaining fuel contract hedge positions for the second quarter of the financial year will be at prices closer to prevailing market levels.

