4 men, aged 24-42, go door-to-door in S'pore to sell fire extinguishers & make misleading claims

Four men, aged between 24 and 42, will be charged for their alleged involvement in the unsolicited selling of fire extinguishers door-to-door in Singapore and obstruction of justice in investigations over a three-year period between 2018 and 2020.

This was after they not only made false and misleading claims while selling the fire extinguishers under an entity known as Fire Safety Prevention SG (FSP), they were also allegedly involved in the obstruction of justice in the investigations against FSP by the police and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

A misleading claim made was that it was mandatory for households to have a fire extinguisher.

However, this is not true.

Households are encouraged to be equipped with fire extinguishers, and it is not a mandatory requirement by the The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

What four men did

First man, 24

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a release with the details of the charges.

On Feb. 7, 2018, a 24-year-old man allegedly cheated a victim into purchasing a fire extinguisher by falsely representing that FSP was supported by Members of Parliament and the police.

On March 4, 2019, he allegedly cheated another victim into purchasing a fire extinguisher by falsely representing that FSP was collaborating with Sengkang Community Centre to sell fire extinguishers.

The man will be charged with two counts of cheating.

Second man, 24

On April 10, 2019, a 26-year-old man allegedly cheated a victim into purchasing a fire extinguisher by falsely representing that FSP was collaborating with a community centre to sell fire extinguishers.

On Feb. 24, 2020, the man allegedly cheated another victim into purchasing a fire extinguisher by falsely representing that it was compulsory for every HDB unit to own a fire extinguisher.

The man will be charged with two counts of cheating.

Third man, 27

On May 13, 2019, a 27-year-old man allegedly cheated a victim into purchasing a fire extinguisher by falsely representing that it was compulsory for every household to own a fire extinguisher, and that the SCDF would issue summons to units found without at least one fire extinguisher.

The man will be charged with one count of cheating.

Fourth man, 42

On March 4, 2020, a 42-year-old man, who was the director of FSP, allegedly instructed his employees to give identical accounts to police officers during the recording of their statements.

On June 5, 2020, the man allegedly instructed FSP employees to give identical accounts to officers of the CCCS during the recording of their statements.

The man will be charged with two counts of obstructing the course of justice.

Penalties

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of obstructing the course of justice carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years or a fine, or both.

The SPF said they take a stern view of persons who engage in sales tactics involving the fraudulent misrepresentation of public agencies to coerce unsuspecting victims to purchase their products.

Such fraudulent misrepresentations erode trust in public agencies and the police will not hesitate to take firm action against such offenders, in accordance with the law, SPF added.

