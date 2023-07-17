Back

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Jul. 2023, daytime temperatures could hit 35°C

Less chance to meet in pouring rain.

Winnie Li | July 17, 2023, 06:33 PM

Events

If you have been enjoying the cooling weather over the last two weeks, we have some not-so-great news to share.

Drier weather conditions are expected in the second half of July 2023 as compared to the first half of the month, according to a Jul. 17 press release from the Meteorological Service Singapore.

The development of low-pressure systems in the western Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea may shift the rain band northwards, bringing less rainfall to Singapore and the surrounding region.

In the coming days, the passage of Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundershowers and gusty winds on one to two mornings.

Short-duration thundershowers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

On the whole, residents of Singapore can expect below-average rainfall in the second half of July 2023.

For the month of July, the total rainfall is expected to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

35°C days possible

Warm conditions are expected on most days in the second fortnight of July 2023, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 32°C and 34°C.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C on one or two days.

Several nights may also be warm, particularly when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea.

Night-time temperatures of around 28°C can be expected on these days, particularly over the southeastern parts of the island.

Top image via Unsplash

