Schoolboy cuts across North Buona Vista Rd junction on scooter dangerously, narrowly avoids getting hit by car

A young boy was caught cutting across a junction dangerously on his scooter before narrowly avoiding a collision with an oncoming car.

The incident allegedly occurred along North Buona Vista Road on Wednesday (Jul. 19) at around 4pm.

Footage of the incident has been uploaded to SGRV FRONT MAN's Facebook page.

In the video, a small-statured young boy can be seen riding his kick scooter, crossing the junction diagonally.

The boy can be seen glancing to his left briefly, slowing down just in time before a black car whizzes past him, blaring it's horn.

The boy then continues across the road, undeterred.

"This is clearly a miracle he was not hit," the description of the video read.

The video also showed that the roads were wet from recent rain, which further highlights the potential for disaster.

