Back

Schoolboy cuts across North Buona Vista Rd junction on scooter dangerously, narrowly avoids getting hit by car

Not safe at all.

Ruth Chai | July 22, 2023, 06:31 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A young boy was caught cutting across a junction dangerously on his scooter before narrowly avoiding a collision with an oncoming car.

The incident allegedly occurred along North Buona Vista Road on Wednesday (Jul. 19) at around 4pm.

Footage of the incident has been uploaded to SGRV FRONT MAN's Facebook page.

In the video, a small-statured young boy can be seen riding his kick scooter, crossing the junction diagonally.

The boy can be seen glancing to his left briefly, slowing down just in time before a black car whizzes past him, blaring it's horn.

The boy then continues across the road, undeterred.

"This is clearly a miracle he was not hit," the description of the video read.

The video also showed that the roads were wet from recent rain, which further highlights the potential for disaster.

Top photo via SGRV/Facebook

S'pore girl, 24, with no history of heart problems has only 10% of heart working after cardiogenic shock

Oh no.

July 22, 2023, 04:59 PM

Porsche driver, 53, could be jailed for life for hitting & killing S'porean man in Taiwan road accident

The man has a history of drunk driving offences.

July 22, 2023, 03:57 PM

S$88++ 8-course dinner teppanyaki omakase at Great World City with A5 wagyu beef

This meal was fire.

July 22, 2023, 03:37 PM

M'sia's Good Vibes Festival cancelled after The 1975 singer kisses bandmate on stage, band blacklisted

He also spoke out about the Malaysian government's LGBT laws.

July 22, 2023, 02:48 PM

S'pore woman refunded S$28,000 after man who sold her counterfeit luxury watches sued her for payment

Her friend sued her for S$16,000 after she did not pay for the second watch.

July 22, 2023, 01:56 PM

25 people, aged 31 to 76, arrested for illegal gambling activities along Gambas Crescent

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 22, 2023, 11:21 AM

Ex-Senior Minister & presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on TikTok

Meeting residents in the Bukit Panjang area.

July 22, 2023, 11:19 AM

Hope & purpose: 2 S’porean healthcare scholars share how they decided on their chosen careers

When one door closes, another opens.

July 22, 2023, 10:30 AM

Firsthand from Tanah Merah: Infamous 'theme park house' was torn down & put back up 4 years later

Not a happy ending, but still a pretty good one.

July 22, 2023, 10:24 AM

Window opens & slams shut at Raintr33 Hotel beside Old Changi Hospital during walking tour

Was it the wind?

July 22, 2023, 03:48 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.