Chinese sauerkraut fish franchise Yao Yao opening 1st S'pore outlet at VivoCity on Aug. 3, 2023

Pickles to tickle your tummy.

Khine Zin Htet | July 18, 2023, 02:50 PM

Chinese sauerkraut fish chain Yao Yao Sauerkraut Fish is opening their first Singapore outlet at VivoCity on Aug. 3, 2023.

Over 60 outlets in China

The eatery has over 60 outlets in China and have branches in Chicago and Hong Kong.

Yao Yao Sauerkraut Fish specialises in Sauerkraut Fish (from S$48 for two pax), a dish that comprises sliced fish cooked with 24-day fermented sauerkraut (a type of pickled greens) and an eight-hour slow-cooked broth.

Diners can opt for the Yao Yao Super Combination, where they can choose two different flavours in one pot.

Sauerkraut Fish and Tomato Fish (S$53 for two pax)

Photo from Yao Yao Sauerkraut Fish.

Sauerkraut Fish and Peking Duck (S$88 for two to three pax)

Photo from Yao Yao Sauerkraut Fish.

This meal includes garlic and Sichuan pepper duck, as well as red bean cold jelly.

Other combinations include:

  • Sauerkraut fish and Sichuan poached fish (S$53 for two pax)

  • Sauerkraut fish and typhoon shelter shrimps (S$53 for two pax)

These dishes can be eaten with their XL Crispy Youtiao, which is said to be as long as an arm.

Side dishes and desserts

Diners can also choose to add side dishes, like enoki mushrooms and luncheon meat.

These side dishes start from S$3.

There are also desserts like the rainbow cold jelly and chilled layered coconut pudding.

Photo from Yao Yao Sauerkraut Fish.

YAO YAO Sauerkraut Fish

VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-145/146

Operating hours:

Weekdays: 11:30am to 2:30pm, 5pm to 9:30pm

Weekends and Public Holidays: 11:30am to 3:30pm, 5pm – 9:30pm

The restaurant will officially open from Aug. 3, 2023.

Top image from Yao Yao Sauerkraut Fish.

