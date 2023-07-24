M'sia minister Salahuddin Ayub, 61, dies after surgery for a brain haemorrhage

Malaysia's Minister for Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Salahuddin Ayub died following surgery for a brain haemorrhage on July 23, aged 61.

Vice President of AMANAH

Salahuddin was part of the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition, under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He was also vice president of one of PH's component parties, AMANAH.

Starting off his career working in the banking industry, he entered politics as a member of Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS), running for a state assembly seat in his native Johor in 1999, which he lost.

He was then fielded in 2004 for a seat in Kelantan, which he would hold until 2013, when he won the seat of Pulai, Johor, under the banner of PAS. He would hold the seat until his death.

But PAS itself split in 2015, and Salahuddin would follow Mohamad "Mat" Sabu to contest in the election as part of the new National Trust Party, or Amanah.

Amanah, and Salahuddin, first joined the Pakatan Rakyat political coalition, and after that the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Cost of Living

When PH first came to power in the 2018 election, Salahuddin served as Agricultural Minister.

In 2022 when it formed another government, he would be made Minister for Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

It would be a difficult time, with Malaysia still recovering from the pandemic, and cost of living concerns ever present for Malaysians.

Salahuddin's signature policy in this time was the Menu Rahmah, a bid to get restaurants and food outlets to offer a meal for just RM5, about $1.50.

A bid to help the people of the lower income brackets of Malaysia find an affordable meal, Salahuddin recently said that there were nearly 3,000 restaurants offering the Menu Rahmah meals.

These restaurants came in all sizes, from small hawker stalls, to international franchises, such as McDonalds and KFC, according to the New Straits Times.

The program had begun to expand beyond meals, with supermarkets pledging to join Salahuddin's Rahamah sale plan.

Tributes

Salahuddin was afflicted with a brain haemorrhage on July 22, first undergoing surgery, then being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, but ultimately succumbed the next day.

His body was flown home to Pontian in Johor, and was buried on July 24.

A bevy of political leaders arrived to pay their respects, with fellow Johor MP Syed Saddiq being among the first to arrive.

Presiden MUDA dan Ahli Parlimen Muar Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman antara pemimpin politik yang terawal tiba di kediaman ibu Allahyarham Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub di Kampung Serkat, Pontian, Johor pagi ini.



📹 Nor Baizura Basri | BERNAMA pic.twitter.com/eCN0U8wizK — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 23, 2023

He was followed by Mohamad Sabu, Anwar Ibrahim, and Hannah Yeoh; all visibly moved.

#Pontian #Johor Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hadir memberi penghormatan terakhir sebelum mengimamkan solat jenazah Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub di Masjid Jamek Dato' Haji Noh Gadot, Serkat, Pontian hari ini.



Allahyarham kemudian dikebumikan di Tanah Perkuburan Jalan… pic.twitter.com/rkao7D46uB — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 24, 2023

Tributes to Salahuddin were paid across the political spectrum.

Some were from fellow cabinet members such as Anwar and Anthony Loke, who had arranged a special plane to ferry the body home.

Others like those from opposition leaders Muhyiddin Yassin and Abdul Hadi Awang , were respectful, especially as a man they once had common cause with.Yeoh wrote a touching tribute in Free Malaysia Today that spoke about Salahuddin's thoughtfulness and dedication to Malaysians.

Mahathir Mohamad, under whom Salahuddin had once served as cabinet minister, also paid tribute, saying that the country would feel his loss.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون

DariNya kita datang, kepadaNya kita kembali.



Saya mengucapkan takziah kepada keluarga Allahyarham YB Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub di atas kembalinya ke rahmatullah.



Saya mengenali beliau dengan lebih rapat ketika bersama dalam Kabinet… pic.twitter.com/jfrE5iO6Jo — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) July 24, 2023

