Man walks into reversing car in Bedok car park & falls over, asks for S$100 to see doctor

A driver caught a man on camera allegedly trying to scam him by walking into the back of his reversing car while he was parking in Bedok, and later asking for S$100 to "see the doctor".

After the driver insisted on checking the car's dashcam footage, the man disappeared.

This strange incident took place on July 14 at around 5:45pm, at the open-air carpark beside Block 59 Upper Changi Road.

Man fell flat on his back after walking into reversing car

The driver, 44-year-old Chan Ti Eu, told Shin Min Daily News that he was reversing his car into a parking lot when his car's rear sensor started beeping continuously.

Checking the rearview mirror, he saw a man wearing a grey shirt walking across the parking lot, so he braked immediately.

However, the man continued walking forward while seemingly waving to someone at the side, and then collided with the vehicle.

After hitting the car, he fell flat on his back, with his legs up in the air for an instant.

This scene was shown in a video, "How I almost got scammed in a carpark", which Chan posted on Facebook two days later on July 16.

Chan later reposted the video to TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 88,000 times, as of July 18.

Sported a "fake" graze on his knee, asked for S$100

When Chan got out of the vehicle to check on him, the man was moaning while lying on the ground.

His right knee was also grazed.

The man, who claimed to be a cleaner, told Chan that he came over to the car park to help another man.

"He kept saying it was my fault for knocking him down, but he didn't want to make a big fuss out of it, so there was no need to call the police," Chan shared with Shin Min.

Instead, the man asked Chan for money to see the doctor.

But when Chan offered him S$50, the man insisted on S$100 instead.

Man disappeared when he checked dashcam footage

Chan's suspicions were aroused, so he offered to give the man his number, telling him that he could send over the bill once he had seen a doctor.

However, the man refused, saying he had no money for the consultation in the first place.

As they could not come to an agreement, Chan returned to the vehicle to check the dashcam footage instead.

He did not have a card reader, so he called his sister, who lived nearby, to bring one down.

At some point, the man disappeared.

Car was stationary when the man hit it: Chan

Later, when Chan viewed the footage, he alleged that the man "pretended not to see his car" when he was walking towards it.

He also said that the car was stationary when the man collided with it.

Suspecting the man had tried to scam him, Chan reported the incident to the police the same day.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Online users poke fun at man's "acting"

On TikTok, online users were not sympathetic to the man caught on camera, with some chiming in that they had experienced similarly dubious situations before.

One user, in fact, seemed to have encountered the same scammer as Chan, except at a different car park.

Others users took the opportunity to joke about the dramatic nature of the man's actions, leading up to his comical fall.

A few deemed it a performance worthy of the Star Awards, an annual awards show that recognises local acting talent.

One commenter said the man should definitely join the Star Awards instead of "wasting his talent" in a car park.

To which Chan replied that perhaps he was "in a hurry to get famous" for next year's edition of the awards.

