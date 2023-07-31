Back

Frenchman, 30, known for climbing tall buildings, found dead at Hong Kong tower

Daredevil stunt gone wrong?

Belmont Lay | July 31, 2023, 05:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 30-year-old Frenchman, known for climbing buildings, is believed to have fallen off a high-rise residential tower in Hong Kong and died.

Remi Lucidi was pronounced dead at the scene of the Tregunter Tower complex on July 27.

His death was reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on July 28.

Police are investigating if he died “practising extreme sports”.

What happened

Lucidi last posted on Instagram on July 24 showing an aerial view of Times Square in Hong Kong.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ʀᴇᴍɪ ᴇɴɪɢᴍᴀ (@remnigma)

He had checked in at the Ashoka Hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 17, and was due to check out on July 30.

Lucidi arrived at Tregunter Tower around 6pm on Thursday.

He had apparently lied to security that he was visiting a friend at a 40th storey unit.

The guard subsequently realised the resident did not know Lucidi but he had already boarded the elevator.

The daredevil was seen on surveillance footage getting off the 49th storey, and later seen on the building’s top floor staircase.

The lock to the top floor was found forced open, but Lucidi was nowhere to be found.

He was believed to have been last seen alive at 7:30pm.

He was later found dead on the building’s ground floor.

His sports camera that had videos of extreme sports, and his French identity card, were found at the scene.

Seen outside 68th floor penthouse window

Prior to his death, a domestic worker apparently saw Lucidi knocking on a 68th storey penthouse window of the Tregunter Tower building.

The maid called the police.

It has been speculated that Lucidi could have been asking for help at that time when he was trapped outside.

Lucidi began posting photos and videos on Instagram in 2016.

The various media showed him scaling high-rise buildings and structures in France, the United Arab Emirates, and Portugal.

All photos via Remi Lucidi Instagram

ZoukOut 2023 will be S'pore's first-ever sunset-to-sunrise party

The party don't stop.

July 31, 2023, 05:02 PM

Parents disrupt West Coast CC lion dance competition & kick lion head to stop son from performing

The troupe member was in a dispute with his parents.

July 31, 2023, 04:44 PM

Twitter HQ's new sign shines so brightly it annoys its neighbours

X gon' give it to ya.

July 31, 2023, 03:48 PM

'We love to come here': Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk & Jürgen Klopp on returning to S'pore for pre-season tour

Even despite the hot and humid climate here.

July 31, 2023, 03:36 PM

S'pore court clears PAP MP Christopher de Souza of misconduct as lawyer

A disciplinary tribunal previously found him guilty of professional misconduct for "suppressing evidence" of his client's breaches.

July 31, 2023, 03:00 PM

China zoo denies claim that popular sun bear actually person in costume

It added that the animal is one of two sun bears that joined the zoo in 2020.

July 31, 2023, 02:24 PM

US won't invite Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to APEC due to sanctions

He has been under sanctions since 2020.

July 31, 2023, 01:56 PM

Home breeding of cats not allowed: AVS implements new guidelines for cat breeders & pet shops

Yay for cats.

July 31, 2023, 01:52 PM

Maggot-infested corpse of woman, 67, found in Henderson Road flat next to unconscious husband, 70

The husband was suspected to have lived with the corpse for at least a week.

July 31, 2023, 01:49 PM

S'pore woman, 59, loses S$7,430 after trying to buy S$8 crispy crab rolls

Another case.

July 31, 2023, 12:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.