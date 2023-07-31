Frenchman, 30, known for climbing tall buildings, found dead at Hong Kong tower

A 30-year-old Frenchman, known for climbing buildings, is believed to have fallen off a high-rise residential tower in Hong Kong and died.

Remi Lucidi was pronounced dead at the scene of the Tregunter Tower complex on July 27.

His death was reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on July 28.

Police are investigating if he died “practising extreme sports”.

What happened

Lucidi last posted on Instagram on July 24 showing an aerial view of Times Square in Hong Kong.

He had checked in at the Ashoka Hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 17, and was due to check out on July 30.

Lucidi arrived at Tregunter Tower around 6pm on Thursday.

He had apparently lied to security that he was visiting a friend at a 40th storey unit.

The guard subsequently realised the resident did not know Lucidi but he had already boarded the elevator.

The daredevil was seen on surveillance footage getting off the 49th storey, and later seen on the building’s top floor staircase.

The lock to the top floor was found forced open, but Lucidi was nowhere to be found.

He was believed to have been last seen alive at 7:30pm.

He was later found dead on the building’s ground floor.

His sports camera that had videos of extreme sports, and his French identity card, were found at the scene.

Seen outside 68th floor penthouse window

Prior to his death, a domestic worker apparently saw Lucidi knocking on a 68th storey penthouse window of the Tregunter Tower building.

The maid called the police.

It has been speculated that Lucidi could have been asking for help at that time when he was trapped outside.

Lucidi began posting photos and videos on Instagram in 2016.

The various media showed him scaling high-rise buildings and structures in France, the United Arab Emirates, and Portugal.

All photos via Remi Lucidi Instagram