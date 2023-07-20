Rasel Catering fined S$4,800 after cockroaches found on premises, bacteria found in food

Rasel Catering Singapore, a local halal caterer, was fined S$4,800 on July 19 for multiple hygiene lapses under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

This comes after 345 cases of food poisoning were reported to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in November 2022, from persons who had eaten food prepared by the caterer.

Subsequently, MOH and SFA conducted a joint investigation at their premises, and discovered several hygiene lapses, such as cockroach infestations, the usage of a dirty food container and the presence of pathogens in food items that were ready for consumption.

Live cockroaches, dirty food container found on premises

Live cockroaches could be seen in pictures taken during the investigation:

Investigators also found that a dirty container was used in food preparation.

Caterer suspended from Nov. 18 - Dec. 29, 2022

Following the investigation, the caterer's food business operations were suspended from Nov. 18, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022.

SFA directed the caterer to rectify the lapses, and implement measures to improve their food safety practices as well as the cleanliness of its premises.

Their hygiene grade was also downgraded from “A” to “C”.

Action will be taken against operators with poor hygiene practices: SFA

SFA stated that all food establishments should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

The statutory board said it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

First-time offenders may be fined up to S$2,000 and repeated offenders may incur a further fine of up to S$100 for every additional day that they violate the rules after the first conviction.

SFA also advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise them, but instead provide feedback via an online feedback form, which can facilitate follow-up investigations.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain," an SFA spokesperson said.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," the spokesperson added.

All images from Singapore Food Agency.