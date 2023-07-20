Quan Yifong's talk show 'Hear U Out' back with 4th season in September 2023

Quan Yifong's talk show "Hear U Out" has been renewed for a fourth season, and will air from September this year.

The Mediacorp host shared the news on her Instagram account on Jul. 19.

This year's edition has ventured beyond Singapore, as Quan teased that she is filming in Taiwan.

Brief history

On episodes of "Hear U Out", Quan typically has heart-to-heart talks with her guests.

As you may have guessed, there tends to be a bit of crying involved.

The series has had a pretty impressive cast, including:

Fann Wong, Xiaxue, Jeanette Aw, Huang Biren, Chen Hanwei and Chew Chor Meng in season one;

Chantalle Ng, Bryan Wong, Jack Neo and Dennis Chew in season two;

along with Mark Lee, Brandon Wong, Tasha Low, and Quan herself in season three./

While the first two seasons won accolades at Star Awards — the pilot season was named Best Short-Form Variety Programme in 2021, and Quan was awarded Best Programme Host award in 2021 and 2022 for working on the first and second seasons of "Hear U Out" respectively — the third edition did not win anything at this year's Star Awards.

Mothership has reached out to Mediacorp for more details.

